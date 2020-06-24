Dawes County gets second COVID-19 case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As reported by Panhandle COVI-19 Unified Command last Friday, the county now has a reported second case of COVID-19. This second case is a male in his teens, with community spread listed as his exposure type. His case was one of three reported, the others being in Scotts Bluff County and Cheyenne County

From March 2 through June 19, there have been 4,526 tests conducted in the Panhandle with 234 positive for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.1%. Of the positive cases, 142 people have recovered and two have died. There are 90 active cases and four active hospitalizations.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services the state case total, as of Friday, is 17,591, marking an increase of 1,078 from the previous Friday. The total number of cases includes 11,312 who have fully recovered.

This Monday also marks Phase Three of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Directed Health Measures. Following is a look at the changes made in this round of DHMs

Statewide Changes:

Sports — Fan attendance for youth and school games changes to same limit as Gatherings on June 22. Attendance is no longer limited to household members only. Contact team sports may begin practices and games on July 1.