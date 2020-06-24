Dawes County gets second COVID-19 case

As reported by Panhandle COVI-19 Unified Command last Friday, the county now has a reported second case of COVID-19. This second case is a male in his teens, with community spread listed as his exposure type. His case was one of three reported, the others being in Scotts Bluff County and Cheyenne County
From March 2 through June 19, there have been 4,526 tests conducted in the Panhandle with 234 positive for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.1%. Of the positive cases, 142 people have recovered and two have died. There are 90 active cases and four active hospitalizations.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services the state case total, as of Friday, is 17,591, marking an increase of 1,078 from the previous Friday. The total number of cases includes 11,312 who have fully recovered.
This Monday also marks Phase Three of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Directed Health Measures. Following is a look at the changes made in this round of DHMs
Statewide Changes:
Sports — Fan attendance for youth and school games changes to same limit as Gatherings on June 22. Attendance is no longer limited to household members only. Contact team sports may begin practices and games on July 1.
Elective Surgeries —All restrictions on elective surgeries are removed from DHM starting June 22
Starting June 22, the following guidelines apply to all counties except for those located in Central District Health Dept. (Hall, Hamilton, Merrick) and Dakota County Health Dept. (Dakota)
Restaurants, bars, bottle clubs, and gentlemen’s clubs remain open for dine-in. Patrons will be required to be seated while on premise unless they are placing an order, using the restroom, or playing games.
*100% of rated occupancy.
*Maximum of eight individuals in a party. Groups larger than eight will need to split into multiple tables.
*Food may be consumed at bar seating.
*Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited. Venue staff must serve food directly to all individuals.
*Games such as pool, darts, arcade games, etc. are allowed.
Childcare Facilities:
*Capacity will be limited to the following numbers:
—Infants to 3 year old – 15 children per room/space
—3 year olds – 20 children per room/space
—4-5 year olds – 24 children per room/space
—School-age children (K-12) – 30 children per room/space
*All other state provisions, statutes, and regulations, including child to staff ratios, still apply.
Gatherings:
*Indoor gatherings will be limited to 50% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 10,000).
*Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 75% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 10,000).
*Gatherings include but are not limited to: indoor or outdoor arenas, indoor or outdoor auctions, stadiums, tracks, fairgrounds, festivals, zoos, auditoriums, large event conference rooms, meeting halls, indoor theaters, libraries, swimming pools, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space.
*Groups shall be no larger than eight individuals. Six feet separation between groups moves to guidance.
*Parades, carnivals, midways, dances and street dances, and beer gardens remain prohibited through Phase Three.
*Parades where patrons remain in their vehicles and the public does not line the streets are permitted.
*Dancing at events is permissible if individuals remain at their tables/seats and keep social distancing between groups.
*Dance recitals are permitted but must follow the gathering requirements.
Plans for reopening or expanding to new capacity limits must be submitted to the local health departments and approved for all indoor and outdoor locations/venues that hold 500 or more individuals (1,000 or more in counties over 500,000 population) before reopening is permitted.
The reopening plan must contain planned number of guests, how the location will meet social distancing guidelines and sanitation guidelines.
Gyms, fitness centers, health clubs and health spas will be limited to 75% of rated occupancy.
Salons, barbershops, massage therapy services and tattoo parlors/body art facilities will be limited to 75% of rated occupancy. Both workers and patrons are still required in the DHM to wear masks at all times.An exception will be made for all services performed on faces. Patrons will be permitted to remove their mask while receiving services directly. The mask must be worn by the patron at all other times while on the premise.
Wedding & Funeral Reception Venues:
*Maximum of eight individuals in a party. Groups larger than eight will need to split into multiple tables.
*Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited. Venue staff must serve food directly to all individuals.
*Limited dances or other social events requiring guests to gather outside of their respective tables in guidance.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!