Reports indicate that a bumper wheat crop is being harvested in numerous Dawes County fields and beyond. Since wheat is the No. 1 cash crop in the region that’s good news for everyone.

And, anyone who has driven on the highways and roads in the area can see that the hay crop is also outstanding. There are big bales galore nearly any place you look. Lots of bales have already been piled because they had to be moved to make way for the second cutting. With another inch of rain arriving Sunday night, a third cutting may be available in numerous alfalfa fields.

KCSR’s Chadrad website says Chadron received 2.54 inches of precipitation in July and now has 16.16 inches through the first seven months of 2023. That’s 4.76 inches above normal going into August and about average for the year.

“We’re having a really good year,” said David Kay, who lives on the Table south of Chadron. “We’ve got lots of hay, my wheat crop was really good and I haven’t seen the pastures look any better for a long time.”

Kay said he had a 50-acre wheat field yield 85 bushels an acre. In some spots the combine monitor said the yield was up to 130 bushels an acre. He noted that he’s not the only Table farmer with an excellent crop. He said neighbors’ fields belonging to Larry Dexter and Bernard Chasek look just as good.

Kay also said his wheat had 12% protein and 64-pound test weight. “We’re blessed to have this kind of a year,” he added.

Alan Soester of Crawford said much of his wheat has yielded at least 60 bushels an acre and some of it between 70 and 80. One smaller patch made 84 bushels an acre. He also seemed pleased that a field which didn’t look good this spring and he wondered if he should tear it up and start all over, yielded at least 40 bushels.

“It’s a good crop, although it’s been a challenge to harvest it because of both weeds and rain,” Soester said. “I’ll be glad when the harvest is over so we can put up the rest of the hay. We’re only about half done so far.”

Al Rasmussen, who lives north of Chadron, said because of dry conditions his wheat “didn’t come up last fall,” and he wondered if he’d have a crop. Some of the early spring rains also missed his field, and it was so weedy after it started raining that he had it sprayed twice. But it yielded “close to 50 bushels,” he noted. “Since it was harvested I’ve been smiling.”

Rasmussen added that he heard there’s a dryland field in the Oelrichs area that yielded 130 bushels an acre. Lifelong Oelrichs resident Maynard Britain, who celebrated his 92nd birthday Monday, said he hadn’t heard about that, but said there’s a 200-acre field near his place that’s “looking great.”

“It’s so even and doesn’t have a weed in it,” Britain said. “I think it will do really well if we don’t have hail.”

Similar crop reports have caused the wheat price to drop in the past week or so. Mike Bartels, manager of the West Plains Grain facility just north of Chadron, said early the last full week of July, the market was at $8.40 a bushel, while this past Monday it was down to around $7.

“That’s still a pretty good sum per acre when you consider that nearly all the wheat is making 45 to 50 bushels (an acre) and quite a bit of it is around 60,” Bartels said. “It’s also excellent wheat with good test weights and pretty good protein considering the yields.”

If the weather is dry this week, most of the wheat crop will be in the bin by the end of this week, Bartels observed.