The Dawes County Jail will house female inmate as soon as two new jailers can be hired.
The Dawes county Commissioners approved hiring two female jailers at their most recent meeting in an effort to reduce costs of housing inmates. The commissioners have been considering the move for two months as costs to board female prisoners in other counties keep rising.
One month boarding female inmates in Scotts Bluff County cost the county $28,000, said Commissioner Jake Stewart.
“That would have paid for one position. We’re just dumping money in Scotts Bluff County,” he said.
“That’s a full-time salary we already lost in a month,” said jailer Steve Crile, who noted that’s the cost for inmates in one county only. The county also boards female inmates in Alliance and Rushville.
“We’re just chewing up money left and right,” he added.
The jail will require some minor modifications to accommodate female prisoners, said Sheriff Karl Dailey. Those changes – additional bunks – can be done within the coming weeks while the county advertises and interviews for the new jailers and will not jeopardize the jail’s grandfathered status under the state’s jail standards.
The county first began discussing the possibility of housing female inmates in late January after April Gilliam was sentenced to jail time and fines in six separate county court cases. If Gilliam earns all of her eligible credit for good behavior, she will serve 483 days in jail before her release.
Scotts Bluff County has day rates that vary from $55-$75 based on the needs of the prisoners. Dawes County also uses other county jails with lower day rates or with reciprocal agreements.
“Holding (females) in our facility is still the least expensive way to go,” Dailey said during initial discussions in January, estimating that Gilliam alone will cost the county at least $35,000 to house, a number that will be driven higher when medical expenses are added.
The county is housing several female inmates in other facilities currently, and does not expect that trend to reverse itself.
“(The court) is seeing a higher number of women getting in trouble,” Crile said earlier in March during a follow-up discussion when the county was paying to house seven female inmates.