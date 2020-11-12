Dawes County now at six COVID-19 deaths

Three more COVID deaths are being reported. A Box Butte County male in his 80s, a Dawes County female in her 80s, and a Grant County male in his 90s have all recently passed. This brings the total deaths in the Panhandle to 24.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of their passing. We wish their family and friends peace and comfort during their time of loss,” expressed Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.

Public health is continuing to prioritize COVID cases and close contacts and asks the community to do their part.

As of Thursday evening, cases in Dawes County are at 387 confirmed, 298 recovered and 83 active.

