 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dawes County now at six COVID-19 deaths

Dawes County now at six COVID-19 deaths

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
virus

Three more COVID deaths are being reported. A Box Butte County male in his 80s, a Dawes County female in her 80s, and a Grant County male in his 90s have all recently passed. This brings the total deaths in the Panhandle to 24.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of their passing. We wish their family and friends peace and comfort during their time of loss,” expressed Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.

Public health is continuing to prioritize COVID cases and close contacts and asks the community to do their part.

As of Thursday evening, cases in Dawes County are at 387 confirmed, 298 recovered and 83 active.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Rovner to read Nov. 10

Jonathan Rovner, an Assistant Professor of English, will give a public reading Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall’s Auditorium on the campus o…

Sharp to honor veterans Monday
News

Sharp to honor veterans Monday

This Monday, Chadron will be host to Preston Sharp, a young California man who has made it his mission to place flags and flowers at the grave…

+7
Downtown Halloween Fun
News

Downtown Halloween Fun

  • Updated

The weather turned nice just in time to melt off the snow and make for a memorable evening downtown last Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News