Residents of Dawes County will notice some changes starting next week when registering vehicles and requesting a vehicle title.
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will roll out a new computer system Tuesday that replaces a program used since the early 1990s.
State DMV Director Rhonda Lahm said the system, named VicToRy, will be used to register over 2.5 million vehicles annually and collect nearly $720 million in titling revenue for state and local entities. Work on the system began in March 2018 as a collaboration between several county and state offices, as well as private business partners.
“This project has been an incredible example of stakeholders reaching across traditional barriers to deliver a successful system,” Lahm said in a news release. “Working closely with our partners in County Treasurer offices and other state agencies has allowed us to deliver a product to meet our collective needs.”
Dawes County Treasurer Sam Wellnitz said the public will see some minor changes if they use the state DMV website to renew vehicle registration or order a specialty license plate.
“They’re going to see some visual changes — the registrations are going to be a little different looking,” he said. “One of the biggest benefits is that people will be able to do things immediately and it will show up in the computer faster.”
Wellnitz said when the new VicToRy system goes live on Tuesday, the staff at the treasurer’s office will be a bit slower at first just to learn all the ins and outs of how the system will be used.
“This new system has a lot more steps in the processes of it, so we are going to be slower coming in at the very first,” Wellnitz said. “There’s going to be a little more waiting time for those who come into the office. We are going to ask for patience as we learn the new system.”
Betty Johnson, state administrator of the Nebraska Driver and Vehicle Records Division, said organizations using fleet services will be able to complete registrations online with a new streamlined process. Johnson said there will be fewer and more simplified forms for customers to complete.
“We are looking forward to growth opportunities and how we can enhance and improve the customer experience through the modernized system,” Johnson said in a news release.
Johnson echoed Wellnitz’s call for patience while state agencies use the new system.
“Extensive training and testing was carried out by hundreds of users and we are grateful for their hard work,” she said. “After training, the learning curve continues and may impact the service customers experience for a short time.”