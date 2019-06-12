By the time summer is over, the Dawes County Jail will begin housing female prisoners.
The county has hired two female jailers, and students from Pine Ridge Job Corps are completing the process of building additional bunks, said Sheriff Karl Dailey. The jail will have to order some additional items such as new mattresses, blankets and hygiene items, but should be able to begin housing females by Aug. 1.
The new jailers are already on staff and will have their training complete by the time the county takes in its first female inmate.
The Dawes County Commissioners approved of the move in April as it attempts to decrease the cost of boarding prisoners elsewhere.
One month of boarding female inmates in Scotts Bluff County just prior to the commissioners’ approval came with a $28,000 bill.
“That would have paid for one position. We’re just dumping money in Scotts Bluff County,” said Commissioner Jake Stewart at the time. The county also boards female inmates in Alliance and Rushville.
The county first began discussing the possibility of housing female inmates in January after April Gilliam was sentenced to more than a year in county jail in six separate county court cases. If she earns all of her good time credit, she will still serve 483 days in jail.
Scotts Bluff County has day rates that vary from $55-75 based on the needs of the prisoner, while other jails have lower day rates or reciprocal agreements with Dawes County.
“Holding (females) in our facility is still the least expensive way to go,” Dailey said during initial discussions on the matter. Keeping as many inmates in Chadron as possible also decreases transport time and costs as inmates’ court dates approach.
As of last week, the county was paying other jails to hold five of its female inmates. The county will be able to hold up to 10 females and 14 males once the renovations are completes.
“That really opens up our options,” Dailey said.