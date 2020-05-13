Dawes County sees first official case

Just as important is minding mental health. Kelcey Roberts, a counselor with Inspirit Counseling LLC, said there is a struggle that comes with being isolated from others. Those already battling with depression and suicidal tendencies may have such mental state exaggerated because they're cut off from others.

Though the number of people in a group is limited, it's still possible to meet with a couple friends to help with feelings of isolation. Roberts also recommends physical activity, such as getting out and doing some yard work. Recently, Chadron has been encouraging social distancing while still getting out, with the Community Cruise events.

Roberts noted people can also get creative with the ways they interact, such as playing games via videoconferencing or mailing cards and letter to others. She further added its important to keep some semblance of a routine, such as regular bed times and meal times, and to be mindful of what you eat.

For those who feel a loved one might be having a hard time mentally, Roberts said some signs to look for include people not answering the phone or door, a lack of general hygiene or their staying in bed all the time. They might also make grave or hopeless phrases.