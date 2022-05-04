Dawes County students place high at state events

LINCOLN — Nebraska National History Day held its 42nd annual state contest on Saturday, April 9. Two hundred forty-nine students from across Nebraska representing 37 schools presented research projects on topics related to this year's theme, "Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, and Consequences." The event was held at Nebraska Wesleyan after two years of being virtual due to COVID-19.

From Chadron, Tyler Kaus earned first place in the Senior Individual Documentary division for his project "Meyer v. Nebraska: Debate Over Bilingual Education." He won the Michael Berg Memorial Award, as well an honorable mention from the NEBRASKALand Foundation and a Nebraska Wesleyan scholarship

Maralee Rischling earned first place in the Senior Historical Paper division for her paper "The Debate to Forego Diplomacy: The 1936 ‘Nazi Olympics’." She also won the Nebraska Press Foundation Award and a Nebraska Wesleyan scholarship.

Samuel Kahl and Matthew Sorenson earned second place in the Junior Group Website division with their project "Debate and Diplomacy in the Cuban Missile Crisis."

Josephine Werner earned honorable mention from the Schwalb Center for Israel & Jewish Studies in the Junior Individual Documentary division for her project "The Use of Animation as Propaganda in WWII."

From Crawford, Tylea Underwood and Kamden Victory earned first in the Senior Group Exhibit division for their project “Grace Abbott”

Miranda Betson and Teague Edelman earned second place in the Junior Group Exhibit with their project "The Many Faces of Mount Rushmore."

Alexa Tollman received second place from the NEBRASKALand Foundation in the Senior Individual Documentary division with her project “The Battle for Fort Robinson.”

Awards were given to 54 middle and high school students from 18 schools. The award winners now have the opportunity to compete in the national contest, which will be held virtually in June. The theme for 2023 is "Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas."

Chadron Middle School students Bristol Prado and Emmerson Landreth competed at the Nebraska Junior Academy of Science State Science Fair on April 21. Both not only placed in the top 10, but were awarded $50 scholarships for Outstanding Science Research and an award from Midlands Society of Physiology Research.

Chadron High Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) students attended the annual State Leadership Conference on April 3-5 in the Lincoln Haymarket area. Over 1,000 students and advisers from 89 Nebraska schools attended the conference to grow their leadership skills, celebrate their accomplishments from the past year, and prepare for their future careers.

EJ Carrion was the keynote speaker for the event. He shared an inspiring message all about “making the jump.” He encouraged members to go after their dreams and not let fear or chance of failure stand in their way.

550 students participated in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events, FCCLA’s premier competitive event program. Students placing first and second in their respective event levels qualified to compete in the FCCLA National STAR Event Competition during the National Leadership Conference in San Diego, Calif., June 29-July 3. STAR Events have three levels of participation:

• Level 1 – grades 6-8

• Level 2 – grades 9-10

• Level 3 – grades 11-12

Chadron has two national qualifiers. Kenzie Pourier was state runner-up in Teach and Train, Level 2, and received a silver rating. Morgan Schommer was state runner-up in Chapter Service Portfolio, Level 2, and received a gold rating. Both students will be representing Nebraska in San Diego.

Emilynn O’Donnell also competed in Junior Fashion Construction & Design Knowledge Test: and received first place.

FCCLA is a useful and dynamic national career and technical student organization that aids young men and women in their journey to become leaders and teaches them lifelong skills. It demonstrates the importance of understanding how to address important career, community, family, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. Nebraska FCCLA has over 2,700 members in 100 chapters across the state.

