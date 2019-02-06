February is Nebraska 4-H Month and Dawes County is celebrating the positive impact 4-H is making on their members, volunteers, and community. The mission of Nebraska 4-H is to empower youth to reach their full potential working and learning in partnerships with caring adults. Dawes County 4-H sees this happening each and every day as passionate and experienced volunteers help youth develop life skills and grow into true leaders.
A feature of Nebraska 4-H Month in Dawes County is the 4-H Special Edition. This publication is included in today’s Chadron Record, and will be placed in various locations throughout the county. The 4-H Special Edition is filled with 4-H member stories, photos, and highlights from 2018. The Dawes County Jr. Leaders appreciate the support of our local businesses and individuals who purchase ads to pay for printing as well as providing funds to support their annual Youth Exchange Program.
The First Baby of February is another special event as our 4-H family and local neighbors join together to welcome a new member to our community. Donated items are placed in a basket and presented to the family. This activity is annually sponsored by the Dawes County Jr. Leaders and Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services.
4-H members are encouraged to participate in the state-wide celebration by sharing their 4-H story through short videos or photos showing off their experiences. These will be shared through social media using the #NE4H hashtag.
In Nebraska, 4-H reaches 1-in-3 age-eligible youth and engages families in all 93 counties. Positive youth development professionals strive to prepare youth for a successful future through Career Development and Healthy Lifestyles. They engage them in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and Agricultural Literacy efforts enabling them to explore the future career opportunities. They also empower youth to expand leadership skills and entrepreneurial spirits ensuring they will make a lasting and positive contribution to their communities.
For more information on enrolling in 4-H or serving as a volunteer, please contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373. Their office is located just north of the Post Office at 250 Main, Suite 8, in Chadron.