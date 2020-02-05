Dawes County youth celebrate Nebraska 4-H Month

February is Nebraska 4-H Month and Dawes County is celebrating the positive impact 4-H is making on their members, volunteers, and community. The mission of Nebraska 4-H is to empower youth to reach their full potential working and learning in partnerships with caring adults. Dawes County 4-H sees this happening each and every day as passionate and experienced volunteers help youth develop life skills and grow into true leaders.

A feature of Nebraska 4-H Month in Dawes County is the 4-H Special Edition. This publication will come out with the Crawford Clipper early February, along with being placed in various locations throughout the county. You may pick up a copy at the Dawes County Extension Office. The 4-H Special Edition is filled with 4-H member stories, photos, and highlights from 2019. The Dawes County Jr. Leaders appreciate the support of our local businesses and individuals who purchase ads to pay for printing as well as providing funds to support their annual Youth Exchange Program.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The First Baby of February is another special event as our 4-H family and local neighbors join together to welcome a new member to our community. Donated items are placed in a basket and presented to the family. This activity is annually sponsored by the Dawes County Jr. Leaders and Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services.