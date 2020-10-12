Dawes, six other counties now Orange

Last week, it was announced that Box Butte was the first county in the Panhandle to go into the Orange, or High, level of COVID-19 spread. According to information Monday afternoon from Panhandle Public Health, six additional counties — including Dawes — now fall into that category.

Other counties are Sioux, Sheridan, Scotts Bluff, Kimball and Cheyenne.

Going from yellow to orange indicates these counties are now at a positivity rate of 2-2.99. As of Monday, there are 175 total positive cases in Dawes County, with 144 recovered. Confirmed cases by exposure are: 76 by close contact, 98 by community spread and one travel-related.

Case reports since Thursday show there have been two cases in the county in children 19 and under due to close contact, and 14 in adults — eight by community spread and six by close contact.

Though cases in Chadron Public Schools had all recovered as of last week, data on Monday shows there are two active cases at Chadron High School and one at Chadron Intermediate, that building’s first since the start of the 2020-21 school year.

There are 16 recovered cases in the district, with six students and staff members quarantined.