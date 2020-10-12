Dawes, six other counties now Orange

Last week, it was announced that Box Butte was the first county in the Panhandle to go into the Orange, or High, level of COVID-19 spread. According to information Monday afternoon from Panhandle Public Health, six additional counties — including Dawes — now fall into that category.
Other counties are Sioux, Sheridan, Scotts Bluff, Kimball and Cheyenne.
Going from yellow to orange indicates these counties are now at a positivity rate of 2-2.99. As of Monday, there are 175 total positive cases in Dawes County, with 144 recovered. Confirmed cases by exposure are: 76 by close contact, 98 by community spread and one travel-related.
Case reports since Thursday show there have been two cases in the county in children 19 and under due to close contact, and 14 in adults — eight by community spread and six by close contact.
Though cases in Chadron Public Schools had all recovered as of last week, data on Monday shows there are two active cases at Chadron High School and one at Chadron Intermediate, that building’s first since the start of the 2020-21 school year.
There are 16 recovered cases in the district, with six students and staff members quarantined.
At Chadron State College there are a total 60 cases, with 53 recovered. 50 of these cases re from students, with 46 recovered, and 10 are from employees with seven recovered.
Guidelines under the Orange level include:
Physical Distancing Outside the Home
• Stay at home unless traveling for work, medical care, or food
• Distance at least six feet from anyone outside the home
• Work from home if possible
• Individual outdoor activities such as walking, biking, etc. are acceptable
• Smallest number of contacts feasible
• Gatherings only with modifications for COVID-19
Physical Distancing At Home
• Events only as guided by PPHD
• No distancing for people without symptoms, unless they are under quarantine as a result of being exposed to someone who is infected
• Self-isolation of symptomatic persons
• Outdoor activities with members of your household are acceptable
Face Covering Outside the Home
• Face coverings strongly recommended for anyone over two years old
Face Covering At Home
• No face coverings for people without symptoms, unless they are under quarantine as a result of being exposed to someone who is infected
• Face coverings for symptomatic people
Hand Washing Outside the Home
• Frequently wash hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after touching hig hcontact surfaces, sneezing/coughing/touching face, or before eating
• Use hand sanitizer when hand washing is inaccessible or infeasible
Hand Washing At Home
• Frequently wash hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after touching high contact surfaces, sneezing/coughing/ touching face, or before eating
Illness Monitoring Outside the Home
• If sick with Flu-like or COVID-like symptoms, stay at home
• Minimize contact with symptomatic people
• Daily temperature checks at work
Illness Monitoring At Home
• Daily temperature checks
• Monitor for COVID-like symptoms
• Contact healthcare provider if sick
• Monitor the health of anyone in your home with COVID-like symptoms
Disinfecting Outside the Home
• Avoid bare hand contact with any high touch surface
• Use barrier such as paper towel or clothing when bare hand contact is unavoidable
• Wash hands or apply sanitizer after touching high contact surfaces
• Enhanced disinfection, especially for high contact surfaces (door/other handles, light switches, bathroom fixtures)
Disinfecting At Home
• Enhanced disinfection, especially for high contact surfaces (door/other handles, light switches, bathroom fixtures)
For adults over age 65, anyone with underlying health conditions, and other populations at heightened risk from COVID-19:
• Stay home as much as possible
• Rely on help for needs outside the home (groceries, medications, etc.)
• Distance from those working outside of the home
