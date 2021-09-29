Dawes youth to celebrate National 4-H Week Oct. 3-9

Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, Find Your Spark, is a campaign that was created by National 4-H Council. The celebration is intended to highlight the remarkable 4‑H youth in your communities and showcase the incredible experiences that 4‑H offers young people. Join this year's celebration on social media using #4H and #NE4H, and show us how you are celebrating!

In Dawes County more than 170 4-H youth and 50 volunteers from the community are involved in 4 H.

Dawes County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year with daily themes, promotional locker signs for all youth, goody bags for sponsors, and more. Daily themes included: Story Sunday, Spirit Day Monday, Ag Appreciation Tuesday, Workout Wednesday, Thank You Thursday, Find Your Spark Friday, and Service Saturday. Make sure to check out the Nebraska Extension Dawes County Facebook page to see all the photos and stories.