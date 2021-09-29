Dawes youth to celebrate National 4-H Week Oct. 3-9

Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, Find Your Spark, is a campaign that was created by National 4-H Council. The celebration is intended to highlight the remarkable 4‑H youth in your communities and showcase the incredible experiences that 4‑H offers young people. Join this year's celebration on social media using #4H and #NE4H, and show us how you are celebrating!
In Dawes County more than 170 4-H youth and 50 volunteers from the community are involved in 4 H.
Dawes County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year with daily themes, promotional locker signs for all youth, goody bags for sponsors, and more. Daily themes included: Story Sunday, Spirit Day Monday, Ag Appreciation Tuesday, Workout Wednesday, Thank You Thursday, Find Your Spark Friday, and Service Saturday. Make sure to check out the Nebraska Extension Dawes County Facebook page to see all the photos and stories.
4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now. In the United States, 4-H programs empower six million young people through the 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county and parish in the country. Outside the United States, independent, country-led 4-H organizations empower one million young people in more than 50 countries. National 4-H Council is the private sector, non-profit partner of the Cooperative Extension System and 4-H National Headquarters located at the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) within the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
For more information on getting involved in 4-H and find your spark, contact Tessa Reece at Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373 or tessa.reece@unl.edu. To learn more about 4-H nationwide, visit http://www.4-h.org/.