Deadline for 4-H enrollment June 15

An important deadline date for Dawes County 4-H is quickly approaching as June 15, signifies the last day to enroll as a member, select projects, complete youth for the quality care of animals, and turn in all animal affidavits.

Enrollment in 4-H for all Nebraska counties online and can be found at this site: https://ne.4honline.com. Youth will also make their project selections through this online process. Individuals who would like help or need access to a computer may come to the Nebraska Extension Dawes County Office in Chadron at 250 Main Street, Suite 8, for personal assistance. There is a $3.00 enrollment fee for youth ages 8-18 by January 1, payable to Dawes County 4-H Council. Clover Kids, or youth ages 5-7 as of January 1 have no enrollment fee, but still must enroll online.

Youth who are enrolled in animal production projects including Rabbit, Poultry, Beef, Dairy Cattle, Sheep, Swine, and Goat must complete three modules of the Youth for Quality Care of Animals. There are three options to complete the YQCA requirements. The different options reflect different costs. Tessa, 4-H Assistant, will be offering face-to-face trainings on May 20, May 24, and June 4. Register online at http://yqca.learngrow.io. 4-H members who do not complete this course will not be allowed to show their animal projects at the Dawes County or Nebraska State Fair.