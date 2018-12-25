Mrs. Hudson’s Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a purple Barbie car for Christmas. Please bring my brothers some books. Please bring Mommy a new dress.
Love, Serenity
Dear Santa,
Can I please have some make-up? I’d like my little sister to have a little dolly. Will you please bring my dad a motorcycle and a family picture for my grandma? Please bring my mommy a new brush, because I am using hers. I really like you because you bring us presents.
Love, Zoey
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a new doll. Can my mom have a new car? What are the names of your reindeer?
Love, Spirit
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a new Vortex? Can my brother have a new football? What is your first reindeer’s name? How old are the reindeer? Will you please bring my sister a new Kindle?
Love, Felix
Dear Santa,
How are you going to get down here to my house? Please bring me a Mickey Mouse puzzle. Please bring my mom to kindergarten.
Love, Dayton
Dear Santa,
May I please have a Bob the Builder set? Would please bring my brother some LEGOS? How do you get down those small chimneys? Why are your pants so big? I’m asking because we watched a Christmas show last night and you fell off the roof, Santa. The dad had to wear BIG pants and pretend he was Santa. He had to go down a small chimney.
Love, Brock
Dear Santa,
We love you. Can we please have some toys? We would also love some candy! My mom would really like a Christmas shirt. My dad would like one too! I’m not sure what my sister needs. She doesn’t really like Christmas, but maybe you could bring her a pony.
Love, Jaden
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a slingshot? My brother would like a rock shiner. Thank you, Santa, for Christmas. Please give all the homeless people some food.
Love, Damien
Dear Santa,
I would like a rainbow bike, please. I think my big brother wants a LEGO set. My little brother wants a toy truck. I love you, Santa.
Love, Lily
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Spider Man set. Please bring food to the people who need it. Can you bring my brother a new toy dump truck? My sister wants babies, but she doesn’t play with them.
Love, Gunner
Dear Santa,
I would like a Pokemon Scyther. My sister also really loves Pokemon. Her favorite is Pikachu. How do you fly so fast in one night? How many reindeer do you have?
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a snow cone maker? My sister would like a chapter book. She keeps a lot of chapter books in her room. How do you go down the chimney?
Love, Sidney
Dear Santa,
May I please have a crystal doggie? Please give my daddy a massage place in the bathroom. Would you bring Lily a crystal bird, pleeease?
Love, Tenley
Dear Santa,
I would like a pair of low heel shoes. My sister would like some more babies, please. My mom is pregnant and I want some new toys for the new baby. Today we find out if our baby is a boy or girl! I’ve watched a couple Christmas stories with you in them.
Love, Graesynn
Dear Santa,
Can you please give me a unicorn puzzle? Can you please bring my little brother a tiger set?
Love, Adetsi
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a Barbie doll house? Can my sister have an art set that she can do lots of art with? How old are you, Santa?
Love, Mylee
Dear Santa,
Will you please bring me Treasure X? Please bring my mom a back massager. My brother would like a little minion that talks when you push the button. Have a good Christmas, Santa!
Love, Gabe
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a toy semi. How old are your elves?
Love, Marshal
Mrs. Landreth’s Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
What do you like to eat? I want a Ninja Turtle toy with a controller for Christmas. Thank you!
Love, Cornelius L., Age 7
Dear Santa,
How do you make toys? I want action figures for Christmas. I believe in Santa!
From, James R., Age 6
Dear Santa,
How do the elves know how to make toys? I want cars and semis for Christmas.
Love, Cameron M., Age 6
Dear Santa,
How many reindeer do you have? I would like a toy semi for Christmas.
Love, Declan S., Age 5
Dear Santa,
How do you fly on your reindeer? I want a kitten stuffed animal. I wish Christmas was here already but I can wait a little bit longer.
From, Kylee S., Age 5
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite food? I would like a Big Joe for Christmas this year. Please take good care of Rudolph.
From, Kadence C., Age 6
Dear Santa,
What do you do in the summer? I would like football pads for Christmas.
From, Blyaden H., Age 6
Dear Santa,
How many people are there in the world? I would like a toy cart with food for Christmas. Can you give my whole family a hug?
From Ella H., Age 6
Dear Santa,
What do you do at the toy shop? I would like a real motorcycle for Christmas.
Love, Hazze C., Age 6
Dear Santa,
How do you make toys? I want make-up for Christmas.
Love, Espyn O., Age 6
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? I want a toy semi for Christmas.
Love, Isaac C., Age 5
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? I would like a toy kitchen for Christmas. I am going to leave some milk and cookies for you.
From, Emily R., Age 6
Dear Santa,
What does Mrs. Claus do on Christmas Eve? I would like a Star Wars Lego set for Christmas.
From, Braden B., Age 5
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? I would like a football costume and football for Christmas.
Love, Jason M., Age 6
Dear Santa,
How does the magic go from your sleigh to the reindeer? I would like a Barbie camper for Christmas.
Love, Matilda M., Age 6
Dear Santa,
What do the reindeer do when they are not flying? I would like a Paw Patrol tower and Doc McStuffins toys for Christmas.
Love Ellie H., Age 5
Dear Santa,
How does Rudolph fly for so long? I would like a top and a train with tracks for Christmas. I will leave you cookies and milk.
Love, Levi T., Age 5
Dear Santa,
Do you get tired on Christmas Eve? I want a monster truck for Christmas.
Love Coltryn S., Age 5
Mrs. Fisher’s Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Jamie. I am 5 years old! I live in the great town of Chadron. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super fun if you could bring me these things this year: Barbie, babydoll, games. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever!
P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the Elves thank you for me.
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Hayden. I am 5 years old! I live in the great town of Hay Springs. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super awesome if you could bring me these things this year: puzzle, game, waterproof camera, wagon. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever!
P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the Elves thank you for me.
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Gunner. I am 6 years old! I live in the great town of Chadron. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super great if you could bring me these things this year: Batman set, squishy, Lego set. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever!
P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the Elves thank you for me.
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Micaela. I am 5 years old! I live in the great town of Chadron. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super great if you could bring me these things this year: my life doll, Barbie, my own dog. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever!
P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the Elves thank you for me.
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Isabella. I am 6 years old! I live in the great town of Crawford. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super fun if you could bring me these things this year: I-pad, make up set, phone. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever!
P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the Elves Merry Christmas for me.
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Jerome. I am 6 years old! I live in the great town of Chadron. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super awesome if you could bring me these things this year: Nerf guns, dirt bike, cars. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever!
P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the Elves Hi for me.
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Carter. I am 5 years old! I live in the great town of Chadron. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super happy if you could bring me these things this year: new Xbox 1 game, new Sam bam, new playstation game. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever!
P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the Elves merry Christmas for me.
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Zionne. I am 7 years old! I live in the great town of Chadron. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super great if you could bring me these things this year: doll, Santa doll, crayons. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever!
P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the Elves thank you for me.
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Logan. I am 6 years old! I live in the great town of Crawford. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super awesome if you could bring me these things this year: toy swords, toy chicken, minion shirt. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever!
P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the Elves you are awesome for me.
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Ayden. I am 5 years old! I live in the great town of Chadron. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super awesome if you could bring me these things this year: LOL, squishies, hatchimals. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever!
P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the Elves I love Christmas for me.
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Cloey. I am 6 years old! I live in the great town of Chadron. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super great if you could bring me these things this year: music box, phone, ballerina Barbie. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever!
P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the Elves I love you for me.
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Abel. I am 5 years old! I live in the great town of Chadron. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super cool if you could bring me these things this year: cars, trailor for motorcycle, ramp. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever!
P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the Elves Hi for me.
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Althea. I am 5 years old! I live in the great town of Chadron. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super cool if you could bring me these things this year: jewelry, superhereo doll, Christmas tree. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever!
P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the Elves it’s nice to meet you for me.
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Braxtyn. I am 5 years old! I live in the great town of Chadron. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super cool if you could bring me these things this year: I want nerf gun blasters, a couch, a star pillow. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever!
P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the Elves hello for me.
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Ryder. I am 5 years old! I live in the great town of Chadron. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super awesome if you could bring me these things this year: power rangers, transformers, army guys. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever!
P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the Elves I love them for me.
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Aspen. I am 6 years old! I live in the great town of Chadron. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super nice if you could bring me these things this year: small globe, hour glass, easel. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever!
P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the Elves thank you for me.
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Scarrlette. I am 5 years old! I live in the great town of Chadron. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super good if you could bring me these things this year: jump rope, doll, book. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever!
P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the Elves hello for me.
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Paisley. I am 5 years old! I live in the great town of Chadron. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super fun if you could bring me these things this year: make up kit, LOLS, new crayons. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever!
P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the Elves I love you for me.
Mrs. Bounous’ First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
If I could give my mom and dad a gift it would be a puppy because I think mom and dad will like it a lot.
Love, Kallie B.
Dear Santa,
If I could give my mom a gift it would be a penguin because she loves me.
Love, Norah S.
Dear Santa,
If I could give Dad a gift it would be a new shirt because shirts are Awesome.
Love, Bella C.
Dear Santa,
If I could give Dozer Dog a gift it would be a squeaky toy because he likes to chew on stuff.
Love, Braeleyann H.
Dear Santa,
If I could give my cousin a gift it would be a toy unicorn because she loves unicorns.
Love, Tamia L.
Dear Santa,
If I could give Corabella a gift it would be a puppy because she is my best, best, friends.
Love, Rylan R.
Dear Santa,
If I could give Rylan a gift it would be a baby dog because you’re my best friend I ever had.
Love, Corabella T.
Dear Santa,
If I could give you a gift it would be a new sled because you work so hard.
Love, Kendall S.
Dear Santa,
If I could give Coco cat a gift it would be a little toy because she is very nice.
Love, Jax H.
Dear Santa,
If I could give my family a gift it would be spending time with my family because I love my cat and my family.
Love, Lilly H.
Dear Santa,
If I could give my brother Jordan a gift it would be a Game party because he likes it. It is his favorite.
Love, Eli G.
Dear Santa,
If I could give Joel, Karson, Norah a gift it would be a doll, dirt bike, foot ball because they would like it!
Love, Brayten B.
Dear Santa,
If I could give Shane a gift it would be NFL stuff because he is a fan of the NFL.
Love, Joel C.
Dear Santa,
If I could give my brother a gift it would be a gizmo watch because I heard him say he wants a gizmo watch.
Love, Havyn H.
Dear Santa,
If I could give my brother a gift it would be a Nerf zombie scavenger gun because he likes Nerf guns.
Love, Kian J.
Dear Santa,
If I could give Dad a gift it would be Nerf Guns because me and Dad can play Nerf war.
Love, Elihu A.
Dear Santa,
If I could give mom and dad a gift it would be a nerf gun because since my mom and dad want it.
Love, Nathan P.
Dear Santa,
If I could give my sister a gift it would be a new toy because I love her.
Love Aurora R.
Dear Santa,
If I could give my mom a gift it would be a car because her speakers are broken.
Love, Alessio R.
Dear Santa,
If I could give my dad a gift it would be lots of chocolate because I know you like it.
Love, Ollie
Dear Santa,
If I could give David a gift it would be monster trucks because he loves monster trucks.
Love, JonJon H.
Mrs. Gardner’s First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
Please bring Zoey a new back pack because her back pack is broken.
Love, Alexis
Dear Santa,
Please bring a watch for Oakley for Christmas because she likes watches.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
Please bring a new doll house for kinleigh because her old doll house is broke.
Love, Laurynn
Dear Santa,
Please bring a stuffed dog for Sadie. She wants a stuffed dog because she wants something to snuggle with when she goes to sleep.
Love, Mylie
Dear Santa,
Please bring a bike for Laurynn for Christmas because her old bike is broke.
Love, Hendrix
Dear Santa,
I think Ayden needs a toy rifle because he would like it.
Love, Bennett
And put from Bennett on it
Dear Santa,
Please bring a watch for Granny because Granny’s watch is broke.
Love, Claire
Dear Santa,
Please bring Maverick a peekachoo because it is amazing!
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
Please bring a sleeping mask and hoodie pj’s that have a pocket with a zebra inside for my cousin Annee for Christmas because she really wants them.
Love, Abby
Dear Santa,
Please bring a bike for Hendrix because his old one was broke.
Love, Bryce
Dear Santa,
Please bring pajamas for Landry for Christmas because her pajamas are getting to small.
Love, Oakley
Dear Santa,
Please bring a real horse for Cash because he never had one.
Love, Ayden
Dear Santa,
Please bring any pet for Ellie because she might like one.
Love, Sadie
Dear Santa,
Please bring a model of his truck for my dad for Christmas because he doesn’t have lots of presents.
Love, Cash
Dear Santa,
Please bring a Nintendo switch for Bennett because he likes car games.
Love, Finn
Dear Santa,
If you could please let my brother Ethan come on Christmas Day because he passed away. We miss him.
Love, Rileyana
Dear Santa,
Please bring a Nerf gun for Gunner because his old Nerf gun is broken.
Love, Jess
Dear Santa,
Please bring a stuffed unicorn for Laurynn because she loves unicorns.
Love, Kinleigh
Mrs. Ferguson’s First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
If I could give Izzy a gift it would be Elsa dress because she likes Frozen.
Love, Naseem
Dear Santa,
If I could give Mrs. Ferguson a gift it would be a puppy because she is nice, adorable and fun.
Love, Alexa
Dear Santa,
If I could give Jessica a gift it would be a kitten because my mom loves kittens.
Love, Brylee
Dear Santa,
If I could give Bella a gift it would be a phone because she would be excited.
Love, Kawaii
Dear Santa,
If I could give Justin a gift it would be a watch because he would be able to tell time.
Love, Bentley
Dear Santa,
If I could give Jaelyn a gift it would be a pomsies because she says she likes them.
Love, Theron
Dear Santa,
If I could give Emily a gift it would be a horse backpack because she loves horses so much.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
If I could give Tamia a gift it would be a friendship bracelet because she is my best friends.
Love, Haleyana
Dear Santa,
If I could give Cooper a gift it would be a puppy because I really love him.
Love, Taryn
Dear Santa,
If I could give Gunner a gift it would be a bike because he’s special to me.
Love, Carsten
Dear Santa,
If I could give Brycen a gift it would be a rocket fishing rod because he loves to fish.
Love, Tristan
Dear Santa,
If I could give Fox a gift it would be a Treasure-X because I know he likes Treasure-X.
Love, Marcella
If I could give Jaiden a gift it would be a unicorn because she is my best friend.
Love, Emily
Dear Santa,
If I could give Susy a gift it would be a unicorn because I love my mommy.
Love, Genevive
Dear Santa,
If I could give Easton a gift it would be cars because I would rather give than receive.
Love, Ellianna
Dear Santa,
If I could give Bryce a gift it would be a farm set because he likes horses a lot.
Love, Zander
Dear Santa,
If I could give Cece a gift it would be mittens because she is cute.
Love, Sylvia
Dear Santa,
If I could give Katy a gift it would be a snowball machine because she has always wanted one.
Love, Wylee
Dear Santa,
If I could give Gunner a gift it would be a dog because he can play with the dog.
Love, Kylan
Dear Santa,
If I could give Courtney a gift it would be a special ornament because I love my mom.
Love, Waylon
Mrs. Hoffman’s First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
If I could give Tobin a gift it would be Warriors tickets because he would enjoy the game.
Love, Brycen
Dear Santa,
If I could give Parker a gift it would be an Iphone because he wished for one for a long time.
Love, Jackson
Dear Santa,
If I could give my brother a gift it would be som trucks because he loves them and plays with them everywhere.
Love, Braegan
Dear Santa,
If I could give my Uncle Cody a gift it would be a ps4 because he helps a lot.
Love, Gideon
Dear Santa,
If I could give my cousin a gift it would be an ipad because she always wanted one.
Love, Jillian
Dear Santa,
If I could give my Granddad a gift it would be a good night’s rest because I want him to heal and have no shoulder pain.
Love, Remi
Dear Santa,
If I could give Dad a gift it would be new shoes because he needs some.
Love, Hunter
Dear Santa,
If I could give mom a gift it would be an owl cup because she likes owls.
Love, Briar
Dear Santa,
If I could give Fox a gift it would be Roblox because I want him to be happy.
Love, Creighton
Dear Santa,
If I could give my Dad a gift it would be 311 blanket because he likes 311.
Love, Kaitlyn
Dear Santa,
If I could give my brother a gift it would be two stuffed animals because he only has two.
Love, Temperance
Dear Santa,
If I could give Mom a gift it would be a nite of rst because my sister makes my mom stay up.
Love, Jaiden
Dear Santa,
If I could give Creighton a gift it would be a dirt bike because I think he’ll like to ride around with it.
Love, Fox
Dear Santa,
If I could give Radley a gift it would be an Xbox because he is my best friend forever and we play together.
Love, Nycyn
Dear Santa,
If I could give my big brother a gift it would be an Xbox because it is a good present.
Love, Gabe
Dear Santa,
If I could give my great grandma a gift it would be medicine because it would help her to be healthy.
Love, Lillian
Dear Santa,
If I could give Lauren a gift it would be a make up bag because it would make her happy.
Love, Julia
Dear Santa,
If I could give my dad a gift it would be a dog and a picture of me because I Love him.
Love, Radley
Dear Santa,
If I could give my dad a gift it would be a warm, cozy jacket because he works outside a lot.
Love, Harlee
Mrs. Hendrickson’s Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I helped my dad at the farm. I helped him get wood and unload wood. I also helped my mom by cleaning up in the house. I helped my brother find something for show and tell. I would love to get a LOL House for Christmas. I would also love a bunch of LOL dolls and accessories. I’d also like a ice cream truck for my American Girl. Opps I almost forgot I helped my nana get ready for a thanksgiving feast. My brother and sister helped her too. Thank you Santa.
With love from, Delanie R.
Dear Santa,
I have always thought you are the best because I only get to see you once a year. I was wondering if you could give me a remote control tiger and horse. Thank you!
With love from, Sorina F.
Dear Santa,
I am very proud of myself because I helped my little sister get out of her closet when she was stuck in it. Santa I was wondering if I could get a toy pig farm.
With love from, Kade R.
Dear Santa,
For my mom’s I want them to have more dishes. My brother Ryan can have a go cart. My brother Jc can have more hot wheels. My Grandma and Grandpa can have more money. I want to have lots of train books.
With love from, Zyler M.
Dear Santa,
I baked a cake for my brother and sister. Also can you bring a toy lego and LOL at Chirstmas. I live at home. I like your sled and your deer. Which one of them fly? We can bring some cookies and milk. Your deer will get some carrots.
With love from, Nini A.
Dear Santa,
I helped my parents reorganize my room. Since I did that I was hoping you could maybe bring me a few things like Pusheen and Stormy Plushies, Unicorn Plushies and an aqua or teal and white bike. I hope I get most of these things.
With love from, Amelia T.
Dear Santa,
I helped a homeless person by giving him a dollar. I was wondering if you could give me a camera that would film videos. I also helped my mom take out the trash. I was wondering if you could give me a drone with a camera that I can also film videos on.
With love from, Gavin R.
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a lot of help to make many toys. I helped my brother make a new dirt bike track. Can you get me a LOL house and LOL balls. I love you Santa.
Love, Brielle
Dear Santa,
I just want Five toys. I think I have been bad a little. I will be good next crismes. So I will get an elf on the shelf. I hope I get to go to the north pole. Five LOL Doll.
With love from, Makayla O.
Dear Santa,
I help my mom and dad with my chores. I really want some pencils and a notebook and some markers for school. I also would like a collection of a Wimpy Kid books.
Love, Jaidan H.
Dear Santa,
I have been helping with rabbit chores. I was wondering if you could bring me a whole bunch of American girl doll stuff like maybe a camper. Something big please and a few other little things. Thank you for giving us presents every year.
With love from, Amy B.
Dear Santa,
I have been helping my mom with the garden and playing with my brothers. I would like a transformer that transforms into sideswip.
With love from, Gunner W.
Dear Santa,
I made my mom and dad stuff. I want LOLs and a car for kids please Santa. I made my mom and dad presents. Have a good life?
With love from , Caseton B.
Dear Santa,
I have helped with chores and been good at the store when I can’t buy anything this year for a watch that can call people and family, 1,000 LOL dolls and plese make share there the bigest ones and today on 12-3-18 even I am Cardinal of the Month Chadron primary school yesterday. I put up my Chrismas deckerayshes and two trees.
With love from, Joclynn B.
Dear Santa,
I have scooped the sidewalk. So can I have a new dirt bike? Can it be a 70? Also I would like a go-cart chain for the go-cart.
With love from, Ryan C.
Mrs. Page’s Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want to know how your reindeer keep their antlers through December because only girl reindeer keep them through December. I want to have a pokeman go plus and a camera. I also want to know if Rudolph is still a kid. I’m going to my grandparents house for Christmas.
With love from, Jett P.
Dear Santa,
This year I want a skateboard and a phone for Christmas. I have a question for you. Do you realy go around the hole world in one night? Do all the children get presents? Is your slay and reindeer magic? Do you make presents? I am staying at home fo Christmas.
With love from, Harper W.
Dear Santa,
I want to get a ordamet and a reindeer. Do you realy go around the whole world with peresents in one night? How do you fly through Christmas night? I’m going to my Grandma and Grandpa’s house this Christmas. Does Rudolph realy have a red nose?
With love from, Aster T.
Dear Santa,
I would like a robot ball, a Monkey with a moving it’s tail or a owl with sparkling eyes and the monkey with sparkling eyes. How do you go in to people houses without chimnes? I am going to Alaince to my Grandma Dona and Grampa Vincen’s house.
With love from, Pheobe
Dear Santa,
I want a robt ball and a big long Frozen pillow. Is ther houses in the Northpole? I am going to eat at my grandma’s house and open presents and open presents at my house.
With love from, Hadley
Dear Santa,
Here is the 2 things I want for Christmas is a camra drone and a kitty. I only have one question. Are you elf creepy? When it’s Christmas moring I hope you give us presents. I’m going to open up theies presents.
With love from, Garner
Dear Santa,
For Chrismas I want a toy drone. I want a toy hulk. Is it true that your raindeer can fly? I’m going to my gramas this year.
With love from, Traice
Dear Santa,
How do your randeer fly? I want a lego kit and a puppy. For Christmas I am goneing to my gram’s house or I will just stay at my house.
With love from, Addisyn
Dear Santa,
For Chrismis I want a 3d remote controller robot and a drone with a minicam and a gun. Can I bast you. I am going to rapid to play a game.
With love from, Brennden
Dear Santa,
I am staying home for chrismas. Can I have a a wow cat?
With love from, Mae
Dear Santa,
I am staying home for chrismis because famte.
With love from, Kody
Dear Santa,
I wont a make up set and a lotion. My farvit time is to spinen time to play whith my famlee and go to the park. We play games and play tage all the time.
With love from, Roxy
Dear Santa,
For crismas I want to get a flarp and a hoverboard. For crismas I am having a crismas party.
With love from, Raimee G.
Dear Santa,
I want a gib stuffed animal panther and a drum set. How is Rudloph doing? I am going to open presents on Christmas.
With love from, Braxton P.
Dear Santa,
Santa what are you doing for Christmas and what are you eating. Well I open good presents that you give me. I also get around with my famil. We sart eating but we pray to and I want for Christmas. I want a real phone and a makup set and then you can give me whatever you whant to give to me.
With love from, Harper S.
Dear Santa,
I want a Tv and pool for sumer. Dose your raindear actuly fly? I am going to play in the snow.
With love from, Avani S.
Dear Santa,
I want to get a phown and a live LOL surprise pet. Santa what are all your elves names? I am going to stay home or go skiing.
With love from, Meredith W.
Mrs. Sandstrom’s Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want a dirtbike from my dad because we do not believe you. Then I want a bike from my dad. We are going to my grandmas house. I do not want anything from you.
With love from, Brody
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I’m going to stay home. I wodld lkea pink bike. how are the reindeer?
With love from, Shawna
Dear Santa,
This year for Chirstmas I want a rubber skate bord and a sled that is long. Am I on the naughty list or the good list. I will put cookie and milke. I hope you have a good Chirstmas. I’m putting out the milk. How much do you want? And my borhter is putting out three cookies.
With love from, Arian
Dear Santa,
I want an RC train for Christmas and a RC plane. Where do you get your leters? My holiday plan are to relax.
With love from, Brenden
Dear Santa,
Can I have two hoverboard? Am I on the nice lest? I will spend time with my family. Are your elves doing. Can I have a pictcher with my presents? Are you real? Can I have a nuther frend. By.
With love from, Jennie
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Switch and a card for my phone so I can get minutes. Sata am I on the good list or on the nody list? For Christmas I’m going to Rapid City. I hope your haveing a great time. MARRY CHRISTMAS!!
With love from, A’Leah
Dear Santa,
I wont lik Jessy and a re catrall car. Am on your god list or how do y get your letes. And I hope you my grampa cums over.
With love from, Kendall S.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a robot dog that is furry. Is Rudolph real? And for Christmas I want happiness. Has anyone gave you a present. I will. My holiday plans are to go to Co. for Christmas break. I hop you have a good Christmas break too if you get a Christmas break. I hope you get a Christmas break. I tink you’re my favorite Santa and the only Santa. How many elves do you have? Is Mrs. Claus doing go. Did your reindeer have babys? Merry Christmas Santa!!!
With love from, Dalila H.
Dear Santa,
I want a Santa sled that I can fit in and it moves and it looks like yours. Has anyone visited you yet? My holiday plans are to go sledding, build a snow fort and have a snow ball fight.
With love from, Mikayla O.
Dear Santa,
This year I want two things. I want Christ to forgive my sins and another thing is can I have a 2.43. Am I on the nice list? I will probably be at home sellibrating Christ.
With love from, Easton A.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a hoverboard, Nintendo Swit, Slime, Slime suplize and Clotches. Is rudloph real? Am I on the good list or bad list. I hop you have a good Christmas.
With love from, Justine T.
Dear Santa,
This year for Chirstmis I would like a cookie and a thing of Chistmis candy. How does your magic work? I think I’m staying home for Chistmis. I’m going to watch Little Drumer Boy, Santa is Coming to Town, Rudof the Red Nose Rrain Deer and Elf and maybe The Poler Expersess. Santa I think you are awesome.
With love from, Quinn D.
Dear Santa,
I would really like a four wheeler! Am I on the good list? I am going to my grandma and grampa’s house to open presents for Christmas.
With love from, Lucy
Dear Santa,
Am I on the good list or bad list? What I want for Christmas is a dog that you can feed little dog greats, a sqooshy. I thick I will be making cookies for you. I do not no what ells I am doing.
With love from, Aubrey S.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I’m going to Stirling, Co. to see my friend Chris. For Christmas I want a set of paleontologist tools and a George Washington stuffy. Santa why do you give gifts to nice kids? How are so awesome? If I don’t get a thing in my stocking still I’ll believe in you. You are amazing!
With love from, David L.
Dear Santa,
For Cristmas I want a Nentendo switch and a RC car. Is Rudloph real? I will spend time with my family.
With love from, Matthew S.
Dear Santa,
I would like roller blades. I would like spirs. How are the reindeer doing? Hey when is the elf comeing back?
With love from, Jhett