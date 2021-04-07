Degree takes grad on adventurous path

“I lived out of the bed of my Ford Ranger,” Eisenman said. “The job entailed hiking to some very remote locations at night to conduct surveys and was probably the most fun job I will ever have.”

Responding to an internet listing by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game for a job as a shellfish technician, Eisenman said he landed the position following an interview in a Walmart parking lot in Arizona. Since starting the job in September 2019, he’s worked on seven different crab and scallop fishing boats. Job duties for a shellfish technician are primarily recording data on the boat’s fishing effort and conducting samples from the crab pots to assess health and population numbers of crab and the boat’s by-catch, Eisenman said.

The sea voyages have taken Eisenman from near the panhandle Alaska town of Yakutat to St. Mathew Island and the northern Bering Sea near Russia.

“The best part of the job is being able to see the small Alaskan fishing towns, as well as the remote lands of the Alaskan Peninsula and Kodiak Island,” he said.

During time off the boats, Eisenman has enjoyed sport fishing for salmon and returned to Wyoming to hunt deer and elk.