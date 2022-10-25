Della Rose Angela Zeimens

Funeral services for Della Zeimens of Chadron, NE will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Chadron. There will be a wake/rosary at the church on Friday evening at 7:00 p.m.

Della Rose Angela Heil was born on October 12, 1930 to Jacob and Eleanor (Henkenius) Heil of Elgin, NE. Della married Thomas Zeimens on February 11, 1950 and they became the proud parents of nine children. She passed away at Crest View Care Center in Chadron on October 11, 2022, one day shy of her 92nd birthday.

Della is survived by her children: Suzanne Blome, Chadron, NE; Patricia (Don) Hass, Bridgeport, NE; Kathy (Steve) Klaes, Marsland, NE; Peggy (Frank) Demeter, Ashland, NE; Jeanne (Gary) Hoffman, Chadron, NE; Mary (Bill) Wallace, Broomfield, CO; Daniel (Sherri) Zeimens, Highlands Ranch, CO; Janet Jansen, Highlands Ranch, CO; Carol (Craig) Stouffer, Rushville, NE as well as 21 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Shoemaker of Denver, CO.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her mother and father, her brother, four sisters and grandson, Chad Mason.

A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain Chapel, P.O. Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337. Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.