Descendants of homesteaders going into Ag Hall of Fame

After Bob graduated from Hemingford High School in 1969 and served two years in the Army, he married his high school sweetheart, Karen Messersmith. A year later they purchased the Bill Engel place and in 1989 purchased his parents’ farm. Bob and Karen, who died in 2009, had three children--Amy, Tad and Scott.

While Bob is still involved, Scott and his wife April have assumed much of the management of the family farm. Delsing land lies on both sides of the Niobrara River and is about evenly divided between Dawes and Box Butte counties. Tad, who is a medical flight pilot, and his wife Leah live near Berea. Amy and her husband John Devin live at Hamilton, Mont.

Bob has served on the Nebraska Wheat Commission the past seven years, representing seven Panhandle counties. He was appointed in 2014 by Gov. Mike Johanns and re-appointed in 2019 by Gov. Pete Rickets. As chairman of the commission, he also serves on the U.S. Wheat Board. Both entities meet four times a year. He has visited Taiwan, the Philippines and Mexico during trade missions.

One of his committee assignments is to help manage funds derived from the wheat checkoff program. Much of the proceeds go to plant breeding programs at the University of Nebraska. He says that’s been money well spent, helping develop varieties that are both hardier and more productive.