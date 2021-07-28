Descendants of homesteaders going into Ag Hall of Fame

Descendants of three homesteaders will be inducted into the Dawes County Agricultural Hall of Fame at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1 in the grandstand at the fairgrounds in Chadron. Several other awards also will be presented. The public is invited to attend.
The inductees are Bob Delsing of Hemingford, John and Kim Madsen of Chadron and Alan and Debbie Soester of Crawford. All have a strong Dawes County heritage and have added to their holdings by purchasing nearby land when neighbors were retiring. All three honorees have combination farms and ranches and raise cattle, wheat and alfalfa.
William Delsing, Bob’s great-grandfather, left Germany and came to America in 1881. After living in Iowa a few years, he and two friends filed on adjoining homesteads west of Old Dunlap in southern Dawes County in 1888. After building a small frame house on his claim, William returned to Iowa and married Matilda Holschlag.
Their life wasn’t always easy. A family history says their crops were hailed out seven years in a row. But they persisted and another news article says by 1903 they had three sections of land, 100 head of Durham cattle, 12 horses and “tons of stacked hay.” William once traded a horse for 160 acres.
William and Matilda had seven children--six girls and a boy. The boy, Harry, married a neighbor girl, Lena Annen. Their son, Harold, married Beverly Swanson, and Bob is their son.
After Bob graduated from Hemingford High School in 1969 and served two years in the Army, he married his high school sweetheart, Karen Messersmith. A year later they purchased the Bill Engel place and in 1989 purchased his parents’ farm. Bob and Karen, who died in 2009, had three children--Amy, Tad and Scott.
While Bob is still involved, Scott and his wife April have assumed much of the management of the family farm. Delsing land lies on both sides of the Niobrara River and is about evenly divided between Dawes and Box Butte counties. Tad, who is a medical flight pilot, and his wife Leah live near Berea. Amy and her husband John Devin live at Hamilton, Mont.
Bob has served on the Nebraska Wheat Commission the past seven years, representing seven Panhandle counties. He was appointed in 2014 by Gov. Mike Johanns and re-appointed in 2019 by Gov. Pete Rickets. As chairman of the commission, he also serves on the U.S. Wheat Board. Both entities meet four times a year. He has visited Taiwan, the Philippines and Mexico during trade missions.
One of his committee assignments is to help manage funds derived from the wheat checkoff program. Much of the proceeds go to plant breeding programs at the University of Nebraska. He says that’s been money well spent, helping develop varieties that are both hardier and more productive.
Kim Madsen’s great-great grandfather, Thomas Claywell Grantham, homesteaded in the Deadhorse community southwest of Chadron in 1884, after arriving from Missouri in a wagon pulled by mules. He married Sadie Pearson the next year. Among their four children was Elam, who lived in the same neighborhood all of his life. He and his wife, Elsie Schmechel, had one son, Ray, who has farmed and ranched along Deadhorse Creek most of his life, and at age 94 is still sharp mentally and residing at Ponderosa Villa in Crawford.
Ray and his wife, Phyllis (nee Burkhiser) had three children--Connie Moore of Chadron, Mark, an engineer living in California, and Kim, who notes that she and John Madsen became special friends in middle school. During their 51 years of marriage, they have lived at the same building site where Clay and Sadie and Elam and Elsie lived.
John was already working full-time at Safeway and was a member of the National Guard when he became a farmer. In addition, he was the Dawes County Weed Control superintendent four years before being elected a county commissioner in 1998. While improving the roads was a top priority during his two terms as a commissioner, it’s also when the elevator made the courthouse handicap accessible and the heating and electrical systems were updated.
He was chair of the Northwest Community Action Agency six years and has served on the Dawes County Ag Society, the Extension Board and Trunk Butte School Board.
Kim also has been busy. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Chadron State and a doctorate from UNL. She’s taught family and consumer science and early childhood courses at CSC since 1983, was director of the Child Development Center on campus 25 years and has led the annual Early Childhood Conference about 30 years.
In addition, Kim has been involved in 4-H at least 40 years, counting her own 11-year stint and while serving as a Happy Hustler Club leader when the couple’s three children--Justin, Jennifer and Julie--and several grandchildren have been 4Hers. Justin and his family live nearby and are involved in the Madsen family partnership. The girls also help during branding and other major events.
Soesters have been living in Dawes County a long time. Bernard Soester was 29 in 1869 when he left Germany and hid in a ship bound for America. He initially lived in Wisconsin, where he married Dora Holtcamp in 1873.
A few years later they moved to north central Nebraska, but in 1885 he headed west again. He rode the train on the freshly-laid tracks to Chadron in 1885 and walked about 30 miles southwest to the Squaw Mound area, where a member of Dora’s family had homesteaded.
Bernard selected his own homestead site, built a temporary dwelling and returned to his wife and growing family. The following spring, the two oldest boys, Theodore and Barney, and a neighbor drove the cattle, horses and team of oxen to the homestead while Bernard, Dora and five more children arrived by emigrant car in Crawford in May 1886. Five additional kids were born in Dawes County.
All 12 children grew to adulthood and at least half of them lived in western Nebraska most, if not all, of their lives. Numerous descendants are still in the area. Alan Soester, a great-grandson of the pioneers, is among them.
Alan and his wife Debbie reside eight miles east of Crawford along Bethel Road in one of the county’s most productive areas. Their sons, Chance and Austin, are involved in the farming/ranching operation, and both daughters, Aubrey and Haley, returned in mid-July to operate combines when an excellent wheat crop was harvested.
Things weren’t always prosperous for this branch of the Soesters. Alan’s grandparents, Martin and Mary Vetter Soester, lost their farm near Squaw Mound in 1934. Their son, Earl, Alan’s father, left the county for more than a decade and was a migrant laborer, worked in a gold mine, was in Hawaii helping install underground fuel tanks in 1941 about the time Pearl Harbor was bombed and then served in the Navy Seebees on Iwo Jima during World War II before returning to Dawes County a few years after the war.
Earl married Gladys Oetken of Crawford in 1948 and purchased land along West Ash Creek across the road from where the Soester ranch is now headquartered. They made things work. In 2002 when Earl was 86, he received the Dawes County Farm Bureau’s Persistent Farmer Award at the county fair.
Alan, a 1974 Crawford High graduate, and Debbie, who was living in Colorado at the time, met while she was visiting her maternal grandparents, George and Palma Eschenbrenner, at their ranch northwest of Crawford. They have continued to build on the foundation his parents had laid.
All four children are Chadron State graduates. Aubrey is a dental hygienist and lives with her husband and infant son, Kreed, on a ranch near Philip, S.D. The others majored in range management. Haley lives in Lincoln and is employed by FarmersEdge, which uses satellite imagery to detect problems in production agriculture and find solutions.
The Soesters use chemofallow on much of their wheat land, have their own fleet of combines and run several hundred head of cows and calves. Alan has been president of the Cottonwood pipeline that takes water to pastures north of Crawford for 37 years. Alan and Debbie stress that Jim Bremer, who has worked for the family 27 years, is invaluable to their operation.