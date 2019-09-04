The families who settled on Mirage Flats – both the Danish community and those who came in the aftermath of the creation of the Mirage Flats Irrigation District – often faced early struggles as they improved their units and attempted to raise crops on small plots of land.
But despite the hardships, the families created a community that offered a thriving social life for the adults and children of Mirage Flats.
“We had no electricity and it was 18 miles to town on bad roads, so we became very close neighbors,” said Everett Rincker, who moved to Mirage Flats with his wife, Lola, in 1949.
When the Wood and Cole Ranch was dispersed to Danish residents of central Nebraska about two decades before the irrigation project, their relocation to Mirage Flats brought their culture west. Christine Ambrose, who is working on a book set to be published next year about the families of Mirage Flats, discovered the families often enjoyed both forenoon and afternoon coffee. Work would stop around 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for pastries and coffee. Lorna Christoffersen and her mother-in-law, Emma, recalled preparing and packing afternoon coffee and snacks to take to the field each day, Ambrose writes.
The community also enjoyed aebelskivers, a Danish pancake ball cooked in a cast iron pan, a tradition that endures on the Flats today when they are served at the Lutheran Church each Palm Sunday, and card games, especially pitch.
After the irrigation project was settled, the residents created a 15-member community council, the brain child of Pastor Erik Moller, according to “Recollections of Sheridan County, Nebraska.” Mrs. Gene Winchell was the first president of the council, which had the goal of solving problems that could not be addressed by individuals, namely schools and roads.
Homesteaders on Mirage Flats had established schools early, including District 30 in 1884, and the Alcove District 56 and Cotton Ridge District 73, both in 1887. During the 1890s, schools included the Peters Sod School, a three-month school, the Arnold Peters School, and the Scribner and Heesacker schools. Over the years, other one-room schools were established, only to be consolidated as time passed.
Portia (Bredenkamp) Hermansen remembers walking two miles to school on cold days, bundled up in coats lined with sheep skin, caps, scarf and mittens. In Ambrose’s book, one of the stories shared is the day she arrived at the school to find it locked – the teacher normally was there early to start the fire – and had to walk home again to avoid freezing, as the trip pre-dated telephones which would have been used to share the news that school was closed.
As the one room school houses became crowded, District 30 patrons built a new schoolhouse in 1953, and several districts consolidated into one. While the new school was under construction, classes were held in the old barracks on Unit 60. The school district offered a lunch program four teachers and busing on upgraded roads. By 1957-58, there were roughly 130 students attending the school. Annual “Play Days” organized by the school district brought together upwards of 500 teachers, students and guests for athletic competitions.
Mirage Flats was a nice place to raise a family, Everett Rincker said, noting that many of the families were large, so there were lots of playmates for kids of all ages. He and Lola adopted their children, Roger, in 1952, and Kathy in 1955, launching them into the community life structured around school, Scouts and 4-H.
But there were plenty of other community-centered activities that families took advantage of as well.
The Rinckers remember playing cards with their neighbors frequently, but they also took Sunday meals together, spent Saturday nights in Hay Springs and formed a supper club. In the summers, all the mothers would take the kids to the river, and the kids would play and swim while the adults visited around a large picnic table, Lola said.
“We made our own entertainment,” Everett said.
When the Rinckers drew their unit on Mirage Flats, he was awarded his seventh choice, which had the couple living in the middle of the Catholic community on the east side of the project. The Danish Evangelical Lutheran Church was on the west side of the settlement, and while the Rinckers chose to attend that church, they said there was no animosity between the two groups.
Lola became a retreat leader for the Lutheran Women’s group and served as superintendent of the Sunday school, which attracted 140 kids at one point.
“The church became the center of our social life,” Everett said. “Until we got TV, our life was right within our community, and we had a really good social life.”
The two churches that served Mirage Flats were the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, started by the Dutch colony in the late 1880s, and the Danish Evangelical Lutheran Church, established after the Danish community purchased the Wood and Cole parcels.
The Catholic Mass had been offered for a time in the home of George Menten until homesteaders Jules Sandoz and Andrew Vanderheuvel donated five acres of land for the construction of a church. The congregation donated labor to build the church, and rock and rough lumber was hauled in with teams and wagons. A new church was dedicated in December 1954 after the irrigation project swelled the ranks of the congregation.
The Danish community also first held services in their homes, and Sunday school in the school house. It didn’t take long, however, for the congregation to outgrow home services, and L.P. Larsen donated three acres to build a church, which was completed in 1927. The irrigation project added members to this congregation as well, and the church determined it needed another building and a resident pastor. The congregation purchased a house in Hay Springs and then acquired one of the chapels from the Alliance Air Base, dedicating it in 1947. They were eventually able to build a parsonage on the church property and install an electric water system.
Community members were also tasked with serving on local boards, and Everett Rincker was no exception. Over the course of his time on Mirage Flats, he served on several ag-related boards, the church council, Scout committee, the Panhandle Research Committee and the Mirage Flats Irrigation District board. He also took up the cause of bringing telephone service to the Flats and was elected chairman of the board that did so. Their company ran 27 miles of phone line and had the first dial telephones in the area, while Hay Springs residents were still using hand crank phones.
Joe and Arlene Schneider moved to Mirage Flats after receiving Unit 44 in the final drawing for land Dec. 1, 1949. Neighbors worked together helping each other improve their holdings, and those who moved to the region from Goshen County, Wyo., including the Schneiders, had a tight bond amongst themselves.
“We can’t say enough about the newcomers and ‘old-timers’ who accepted us and made us feel welcome in the community,” Joe and Arlene said in 1985. “We were lucky to have known several of the families on the Flats who had also come up from Goshen County, Wyo.”
The Goshen County families hosted an annual fun day each January.
“Each family took their turn hosting a carry-in dinner. … Card games were played all afternoon and the leftovers from dinner were snacked on. As most of the parents knew each other from the old days in Wyoming, there was always lots of catching up and laughter to go around,” Ambrose writes in her book.
Ag classes for veterans, baseball, local fairs and dances were also common, and the ladies of Mirage Flats often joined the Mirage Flats Project Club, which was associated with County Extension. The women took turns hosting monthly meetings and learning new ways to improve their community and homes.
“I can’t say this enough; we were blessed to grow up at the time we did and in the community of Hay Springs and Mirage Flats. Though we have since branched out, this place is still home,” said Joe Schneider’s son, Tom Schneider, this year in the interviews for Ambrose’s book.
“It was a good life,” Lola Rincker said.