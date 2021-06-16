Despite moisture, area still at risk for fires

With a number of thunderstorms already rolling through the area and summer travels plans happening, dry grasses become an increasing source for wildfires.
Chadron Volunteer Fire Chief Branden Martens said the department hasn’t had a high call volume, though he expects that to change with getting further into the haying and wheat seasons.
For those who spot fires while travelling on the road and report them, Martens said it’s important they stop and wait for firefighters to arrive. “Sometimes people will call it in as they travel, but then they keep going,” Martens said, “so it’s really hard to pinpoint where they saw the lightning strike.”
He further added if homeowners spot lightning strike fires and can scout the safest route to it, such information can be very beneficial.
In terms of people and landowners putting out fires they spot, Martens said “We prefer to be called anyway.” If people can get it knocked down, he said, “we may still show up and make sure everything is okay.” He expressed appreciation to everyone who works together locally to help each other, as well as to the mutual aid agreements between communities along Highway 385 and Highway 20.
“Ranchers are a huge asset. Not only are they landowners, but they help give us direction and help us keep an eye on areas.”
Martens also would like to remind folks that, if there is an emergency, people make sure they are doing their part to stay out of their way to let firefighters and emergency personnel do their jobs. “Everyone is caring and wants to know what’s going on,” he said, “but they need to also be respectful of us and give us space to work.”
Seth Peterson with the Nebraska Forest Service noted the drought monitor put out by the National Weather Service shows that, as of June 1, the drought has decreased in intensity since last fall. A large part of the state was considered to be in “severe drought,” he said.
“We have got enough moisture that the drought severity has decreased,” Peterson said, noting that the precipitation in the southwest corner of the state has helped pull that area out of drought conditions. While the Panhandle has gotten some rain, he said, it hasn’t been enough to bring the area completely out. The Panhandle is “abnormally dry” according to the monitor, though some spots in western Sioux County are considered to be in moderate drought.
In the eight years working with NFS, Peterson couldn’t recall a time when the Panhandle was considered being less than abnormally dry, so the area is in fairly normal conditions. Two months ago, he was very concerned as the area was drier than in 2011 and if there was no rain it was looking to be drier than in 2012.
In terms of temperature, Peterson said it may seem warm right now but NWS predictions are that the coming months will be high into above average temperatures. At the same time, precipitation is predicted to be below average. He pointed out that, in the majority of his years here, those are normal predictions.
According to the national fire potential outlook, the southwest of the country is currently “above normal,” though Peterson noted that begins to move this way into July and especially August.
Though there’s been plenty of greening up of grass and other vegetation, Peterson cautioned that this time of year the hot winds will start blowing and drying those plants out, creating potential fuel for fires. He stressed the importance of grazing cattle on fields to keep such fuel loads down.
When it comes to fire pits in town, Peterson said should have borders around them. When pits or campfires are in use, be sure to have a ready source of water available for extinguishing. Also, make sure fires are completely out and not smoldering before leaving an area. Martens noted fire pits must have safety screens. Peterson further added those planning campfire should also pay attention to the weather. The National Weather service office out of Cheyenne provides online information as to high wind warnings and other data.
Martens said it’s also important, as people are camping and boating, to make sure trailers are checked to make sure safety chains are on and being pulled safely. A chain dragging on the ground or a faulty bearing could easily create sparks that could ignite dry grasses.
In terms of general summer safety, Martens recommended people make sure they and their loved ones — pets included — stay well hydrated, know their limits and not overexert themselves.
This summer is going to be a busy time, “and we’re excited to support the community,” Martens said. “We support the community a lot through the whole year. We’re glad to do it. We just want to make sure these functions go off without a hitch and everyone’s safe. Anything people can do to help mitigate any safety concerns is greatly appreciated.”