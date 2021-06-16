Despite moisture, area still at risk for fires

Martens also would like to remind folks that, if there is an emergency, people make sure they are doing their part to stay out of their way to let firefighters and emergency personnel do their jobs. “Everyone is caring and wants to know what’s going on,” he said, “but they need to also be respectful of us and give us space to work.”

Seth Peterson with the Nebraska Forest Service noted the drought monitor put out by the National Weather Service shows that, as of June 1, the drought has decreased in intensity since last fall. A large part of the state was considered to be in “severe drought,” he said.

“We have got enough moisture that the drought severity has decreased,” Peterson said, noting that the precipitation in the southwest corner of the state has helped pull that area out of drought conditions. While the Panhandle has gotten some rain, he said, it hasn’t been enough to bring the area completely out. The Panhandle is “abnormally dry” according to the monitor, though some spots in western Sioux County are considered to be in moderate drought.