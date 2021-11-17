Details emerge in recent felony crimes

Court documents have shed some more light on two felony cases from later October.

On Jan. 28, 27-year-old Shawne Russell of Chadron was arrested with Class II felonies for first-degree assault, a Class ID felony of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and a Class IC felony of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

According to the arrest affidavit, Chadron Police Sergeant Patrick Young responded to an emergency call in the 800 block of East Third. Upon arrival, Young was taken inside a residence and discovered a subject nearly unconscious on the floor. The subject, who was not named in the affidavit, appeared disoriented and confused, and asked the sergeant why he was missing teeth.

He was transported to the Chadron hospital, and it was later learned he suffered a brain bleed, fractured mandible and broken jaw.

The sergeant, who noted there was blood on the walls a floor of the residence, spoke to the person who made the initial call. He was told a man identified as Russell assaulted the victim, and the two hid in a bathroom of the residence until Russell left.

It was further reported the victim’s vehicle, a red 2009 Hyundai Elantra, was no longer present and believed stolen. The vehicle was later located in Wilson Park.

As the investigation continued, it was learned two firearms had been stolen from the injured male during the assault. The firearms were located at an abandoned residence in Chadron and were taken into evidence.

Chadron Police officers and officers of the Nebraska State Patrol were able to locate Russell inside a private residence in Chadron and he was arrested without incident.

In a separate case, 47-year-old Heidi Irish-Tunheim of Chadron was arrested Oct. 27 for a Class IIA felony of identity theft, a Class III felony of criminal impersonation and a Class IIIA felony of abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The arrest was made after a lengthy investigation, which began July 21 when Sergeant Jarvis Wallage received an adult protective services (APS) intake for 74-year-old Dennis Pemberton. It was reported someone had taken out a credit card in Pemberton’s name and charged $5,270.28, and was using Pemberton’s personal bank account to pay back the card without his authorization.

On Oct. 20, Wallage spoke with the APS caseworker who had obtained records related to the fraudulent credit card. It was learned the card was applied for using Irish-Tunheim’s home address and email address.

Transactions at a local business were isolated, and management at the business was able to further determine which register the purchases were made and pull up video security footage from the time of the transactions. Wallage was able to identify Irish-Tunheim in the videos, as he was familiar with her digital photo through the Nebraska Criminal Justice Information System.

Further purchases on the card were made at other locations in Chadron, as well as in Alliance and North Platte and online; the online purchases were also shipped to Irish-Tunheim’s home address.

Wallage researched Irish-Tunheim’s criminal background and found she has numerous bad check convictions and fraudulent criminal filings for theft by deception and forgery.

According to court documents, both subject remain jailed, Irish-Tunheim on a bond of $50,000 and Russell on a bond of $100,000. There was no information available as to when they will appear in court.

