Details finalized for return of Fur Trade Days

Though the 2020 Fur Trade Days was one of many casualties during the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is coming back even bigger.
But though events weren’t happening inside the city limits last year, it didn’t stop Norm Martin from hosting the annual Buckskinners Primitive Rendezvous to the southwest, hosted by the Bordeaux Creek Fur Trade and Muzzleloaders Association.
This year marks the 45th for the primitive event, and the campsite will be open July 7-13. Beginning Thursday, July 8 there will be novelty and candle shoots. Friday means the pistol match at 9 a.m., Red Donker Memorial Trade Gun Match at 10 a.m. and youth rifle matches at 1:30 p.m. before things wrap up with a cook-off and potluck dinner.
Saturday at 2 p.m. is the couples rifle match followed by three rifle matches, the women’s match and the “Red’s Challenge” match. Tomahawk matches will be announced later.
Martin said when the rendezvous first started there were 10 people who lived in Chadron who would set it up. “Now, I’m about the only active member that still lives in Chadron,” he said, noting that even though members may have moved away they come to help during a set work day. Martin added there are items he can also do himself.
The muzzle loading club started in 1974, doing the primitive events and some regional rendezvous events. “I think that was part of the inspiration for Fur Trade Days,” he said, as the initial proposal came from Jim Lupton. Martin said Lupton came to the muzzle loaders first, as he wanted the celebration to relate to the fur trade. “Some of the Chamber of Commerce people and some of the buckskinners got together and started putting together the ideas for Fur Trade Days.”
The camp itself is dated to the 1800-1840 area, when mountain men were trapping for beaver in the Rocky Mountains. Those planning to camp should have sites and clothing depicting this era. Vehicle in the camp should be in once to set up and once to pack out, and any modern gear must be out of sight.
Visitors to the camp are encouraged to stop out from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening, and Martin noted the campsite is typically about 10 degrees cooler.
Board President Dave Hockenbary and Board Member Miles Bannan are excited for the return of the city Fur Trade Days events, particularly the addition of the fireworks show. Both pointed out the best view for the show will be at the park just east of First and Main.
Drivers should be advised the 100 and 200 blocks of Bordeaux Street will be blocked off starting next Monday, for the carnival to set up. Downtown streets will begin closing off at noon on Friday, July 9 for events, with room to allow for fire and emergency vehicles to get through.
The celebration in Chadron gets underway with the return of Mac’s Carnival at East Second and Bordeaux streets. The carnival will have at least 13 rides, as well as concessions and the midway, and officially open at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 8 through Saturday, July 11. The carnival closes at 10 p.m. Thursday, and midnight Friday and Saturday.
Chadron Public Schools provided vouchers for students to obtain carnival ride wristbands. Theses wristbands are good for five-hour unlimited ride blocks, either 5-10 p.m. Thursday Friday or Saturday, or 7 p.m. until midnight Friday or Saturday.
Plenty of vouchers are still available through local banks or online at shop.furtradedays.com, for $20 each. They are also available at the carnival for $25.
The opening Thursday of Fur Trade Days also marks the first concert for this summer’s Bands on Bordeaux at the railroad park on west First Street. Taking the stage will be The Bar Flies from 6-9 p.m.
The Chadron Public Library provides some intellectual and physical stimulation on Friday, July 9, starting with a chess tournament at 10 a.m., and Story Time and crafts at 10:30 a.m. Be sure to stop back by the library at 1 p.m. for a sweet bite of watermelon, or a look into Chadron’s past with a historic tour of the town at 3:30 p.m..
Those seeking for something to do can get in on Puzzle Pieces, Chadron’s historical scavenger hunt, starting at 12:30 p.m. in the Downtown Plaza as well as Second and Main streets.
At the Dawes County Courthouse Lawn, learn about fierce area birds with a show from the Black Hills Raptor Center from 2-3 p.m. The popular Trader’s Market will open at 4 p.m., and the courthouse gazebo will have a presentation on the history of Nebraska, as told by Peter Sarpy.
From 5:30-6 p.m. at the courthouse lawn, Joan Wells will show off her skills with some trick roping. Following that, at 6:30, will be a free family concert from The String Beans. Bannan said he’s been told the trick roping is not something to miss.
Rev up your motor from 5-7 p.m. in the downtown area with the Classic in the Park Cruise Night, followed with a show in the 200 block of Main Street.
Swap out your shoes for some free youth bowling at Hilltop Lanes from 9 p.m. until midnight, or enjoy some music from Tripwire at the Downtown Plaza from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
People looking for an energetic way to start off Saturday can check out the John Colter 5K/10K and Fur Trader’s two-mile fun run/walk starting at 7:30 a.m. from the Chadron State College Nelson Physical Activity Center. Be sure to register by 6 p.m. July 8 at unsignup.com/Race/Events/NE/Chadron/RotaryColterRun
The Trader’s Market opens again at the courthouse lawn starting at 8 a.m., the same time as registration for the Classics in the Park Car Show at Wilson Park.
Be ready to give a friendly wave, and pick up some candy, with the 45th annual Lions Club Parade along Main Street from 10th to First, beginning at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “Back to the Normal.”
Prior to the parade, historic flags of the fur trade will be presented in the 400 block of Main at 9:30 a.m. The block is also home to the new Parade of Puppies at 9:45. Entrants will be introduced with their dogs as they walk up the block. To register for the Puppy Parade, visit furtradedays.com/post/parade for a form and submit it by July 9.
For a bite to eat after the parade, stop by the courthouse lawn for the Chadron Chamber of Commerce Ambassador’s Barbecue at 11 a.m. For dessert, the First Congregational Church at Fourth and Chadron is having an ice cream social.
The lawn will also see Bill Hayes portraying George Shannon from 11-11:45 a.m., and The Bald Mountain Rounders at noon. People can check out their throwing arms during the World Championship Buffalo Chip Throw in the 400 block of Main, in front of the courthouse, at 1 p.m.
Over in Wilson Park, be sure to check out the wheeled beauties in the Classics in the Park Car Show, from 11 a.m.-4p.m. with awards at 3 p.m.
The library is hosting a sidewalk coloring contest starting at 10:30 a.m., a family movie screening at 1 p.m. and the finals for the chess tournament at 3:30 p.m.
Up on the CSC campus, stop in at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Center for a look at the Spirit of the Plains exhibit, open from noon until 4 p.m.
Aside from the entertainment of the carnival downtown, Saturday will also see Nebraska Putt Putt on the Fly in the 200 block of Main Street from noon until midnight and a Painting with Yarn presentation for ages 8 and up at Madison Quilting and Yarn.
The sound of crunching cars is nothing to be concerned over at the Dawes County Fairgrounds for this year’s demolition derby, beginning at 1 p.m.
Just west of town are the historical cemetery tours at 4 and 7 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery. Portrayed figures include James Bordeaux, John Davenport, Doc Middleton, and Samuel and Nancy Palmer.
As the daylight fades, the Dylan Bloom Band will start up at the downtown plaza, but perhaps the most anticipated event for this year’s FTD return is the fireworks show set to begin at 10 p.m. The pyrotechnic will be visible from First Street, the carnival, downtown areas, the fairgrounds and Roger Eaton Soccer Fields.
Though the majority of the events will be wrapped up Friday and Saturday, a Horseshoe Tournament is happening on Sunday July 11 at 12:30 p.m., at the horseshoe courts at North Main and Belle Fourche, with cash and prizes from local Chadron businesses and organizations. Entry fee is $5 for each person that wishes to pitch horseshoes. For more information, contact Guy Fish at 430-4823.
Throughout Friday and Saturday, local bars will have beer gardens set up. Commemorative cups will be available for purchase, and Bannan and Hockenbary explained people will only be allowed to have alcoholic beverages outside in designated areas with these cups. The Fur Trade Days board is working with law enforcement to enforce this rule, and anyone planning to leave the designated space must have an empty cup.
Hockenbary noted one thing not being done is providing the traditional tiny straws for drinks, as they create quite a mess. He also added there is a job listing for people to help with security. Responsibilities involve monitoring areas to make sure people aren’t leaving with alcoholic drink and notifying police if things get out-of-hand.
Both Hockenbary and Bannan emphasized they are grateful to the generosity of donors and sponsors. “Fur Trade Days doesn’t happen without the support of the community,” Hockenbary said, “and the community really did come out and pitch in, in several ways.”