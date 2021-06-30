Details finalized for return of Fur Trade Days

Though the 2020 Fur Trade Days was one of many casualties during the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is coming back even bigger.

But though events weren’t happening inside the city limits last year, it didn’t stop Norm Martin from hosting the annual Buckskinners Primitive Rendezvous to the southwest, hosted by the Bordeaux Creek Fur Trade and Muzzleloaders Association.

This year marks the 45th for the primitive event, and the campsite will be open July 7-13. Beginning Thursday, July 8 there will be novelty and candle shoots. Friday means the pistol match at 9 a.m., Red Donker Memorial Trade Gun Match at 10 a.m. and youth rifle matches at 1:30 p.m. before things wrap up with a cook-off and potluck dinner.

Saturday at 2 p.m. is the couples rifle match followed by three rifle matches, the women’s match and the “Red’s Challenge” match. Tomahawk matches will be announced later.

Martin said when the rendezvous first started there were 10 people who lived in Chadron who would set it up. “Now, I’m about the only active member that still lives in Chadron,” he said, noting that even though members may have moved away they come to help during a set work day. Martin added there are items he can also do himself.