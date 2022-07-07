Devon Worley returns to open Bands event

This Thursday marks the first concert in the 2022 Bands on Bordeaux Summer Concert Series, and the opening Devon Worley Band capped off last year’s event.

Though the members of the band haven’t changed in the past year — with Devon Worley on vocals and rhythm guitar, Jason Medvec on lead guitar, Grant Thelen on drums and Christian Twigg on bass — the band will certainly have a new venue.

Though scheduled for the stage at Railroad Park last year, forecasted rain meant a last-minute move to the Nelson Physical Activity Center.

The past month has seen a lot of miles for the band, with performances in Ohio, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Colorado and New Mexico. But, they’ve also found some time to get back into the studio to release some new music.

As for the return to Chadron, Thelen said it was the people that sparked that desire as they all felt welcomed while here, and everyone was very accommodating.

“We dealt with some interesting weather and a lot of changes that had to happen really quickly, and everyone there was just amazing,” Worley said. Thelen added with a laugh “We wanted to play outside in Chadron.”

Band Manager Jamey Lynch said, “Gabrielle could not have taken better care of us while we were there,” referring to Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gabby Michna. “She took us under her wing, and when she asked for the rebook it was probably the quickest ‘yes’ ever.”

For those who plan to attend the concert, be prepared to get interactive with the band. “This band is nothing without their crowd and their audience, That’s what gives them life and energy,” Lynch said.

Worley added, “The biggest warning I could give anyone coming out to this show would be to be prepared for mandatory crowd interaction. I am relentless. I will make you do shouting, singing and all sorts of dances with me. I hate being alone.”

Lynch emphasized this is an original band with original music, but they also have some covers they do for fun. “I think in a lot of the shows we do, people are expecting a cover band. If they are open-minded and love good music, they can come and learn about us and the music we play.”