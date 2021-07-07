DHHS to Issue Final Supplemental SNAP Funds on July 8

LINCOLN – On July 8, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will issue emergency supplemental allotments for the month of June to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who receive benefits.

On April 1, 2021, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it will allow a phase-out for states that lose their state-level emergency declaration. This means that when the state-issued emergency or disaster declaration expires, the federal government will allow states to provide one additional month of emergency allotments. As Nebraska returns to normal with the State of Emergency having concluded on June 30, 2021, DHHS is allowed to issue supplemental SNAP funds for one more month.

Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. § 68-1017.02, DHHS will be consulting with Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to seek re-approval to be able to provide supplemental SNAP allotments for its recipients until September 30.

SNAP recipients will not have to take any action to receive supplemental support as recipients will be issued increased benefits directly to their EBT cards. Supplemental support will be added to the recipients’ benefits based on a maximum size allotment scale.