Dice run to benefit veterans

This weekend, the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association will host a dice run, the proceeds of which will go to the CVMA’s mission of veterans helping veterans in Nebraska.

Registration for the run begins at noon on Saturday, with kickstands up a 1 p.m. at The Ridge in downtown Chadron. Stops along the way will include Sam & Louie’s in Alliance, the James Barry American Legion Post No. 9 in Hemingford and the Old West Trail Rodeo Arena in Crawford.

Last bike in is at 6 p.m., and following the event there will be live music provided by Loaded Dice for a $5 cover charge at the rodeo grounds. The concert will also have on-site food trucks and a beer garden.

Bikers aren’t the only ones who can participate, however, as “cages,” a slang term for cars, are also welcome.

Cost for entry is $20 per rider, and $30 per pair. Extra dice cards are also available for $10. Participation in the dice run also includes entrance to the after party.

Prize for the best score is $300, with prizes for $200 and $100 for second and third. The unfortunate participant(s) with the lowest score will still net $50.

The CVMA has full chapters in Lincoln, Omaha, Hooper and Kearney, and a detachment in the Panhandle covering the area from North Platte east to the Wyoming border. There are currently 15 full members in the detachment and nine auxiliary members.

Their members are combat veterans from all branches of the United States Armed Forces, with a mission to support and protect those who have defended the freedoms and right of U.S. citizens.

The CVMA Auxiliary administers a scholarship program for members and their spouses, children, and grandchildren. This scholarship fund is supported by Auxiliary dues and donations. The Auxiliary Scholarship awards are unrestricted other than the requirement to attend an institute of higher learning seeking an Associate's or higher degree during the year of the award.