Chadron State College’s Office of International Education lunch hour, Dine With Us, is expanding. For the past two spring semesters, the series has featured international students’ presentations about their home countries, but starting this semester, based on feedback from attendees, Associate Vice President of Student Services Sherry Douglas said students, faculty and staff will be invited to showcase their travel experiences.
All programs are at noon in the Student Center Ballroom. CSC students can use their meal plans. The cost for lunch is $7.85 for community members and $5.90 for CSC employees.
“I visited with a student just this morning who spent her summer in Turkey on a mission with several other students. She beamed from ear to ear just telling me about her experiences and meeting others from another culture,” Douglas said.
The first program will be Thursday, Sept. 27, in the Student Center’s Scottsbluff Room when Eric and Shauna (Smith) Golembiewski will share their last year’s adventures spent traveling through 22 countries with their two children. Shauna Golembiewski was recently hired in Admissions, coordinating campus visits and Eric Golembiewski is an independent writer.
Additional speakers include Dr. Tom Smith, an associate professor in in Communication and Social Sciences, Oct. 25. Smith will speak about CSC student group trips he has helped lead to Cuba.
Students Renae Kueter of Pierre, South Dakota, and Samantha Merrill of Hot Springs, South Dakota, will relate what they learned during last semester’s Study Abroad trip to London on Nov. 29.
Dine With Us will resume in the spring featuring international student presentations.