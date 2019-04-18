The Sheridan County Historical Society will present an event on the History of the Mirage Flats Irrigation District at the Heritage Museum in Hay Springs.
Information will be presented to the public by way of display in the Heritage Center Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 24 during the Hay Springs Friendly Festival. The Mirage Flats Project will focus on the history of the Mirage Flats area, which had a long-lasting and profound effect upon agriculture in the region. It opened a door to a future of extensive irrigation in western Nebraska. The displays and topics will include Mirage Flats history, irrigation project histories, census reports, homestead and unit holder family stories. It will include photos, maps, books, and other items. The event will be held in the museum at no charge to the public.
The History of Mirage Flats Irrigation District event is one of many grants funded by Humanities Nebraska (HN). HN awards more than $257,000 in grants each year.
Created in 1973 as a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Humanities Nebraska is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a volunteer board of public and academic members. Humanities Nebraska funds programs that explore Nebraska’s heritage, build community awareness, and strengthen our ties to cultural traditions at home and abroad.
The Nebraska Cultural Endowment is a public/private partnership that designates funds to HN for distribution.
Any non-profit group is eligible to apply for a grant from HN. The HN staff is available for grant consultation and will read proposal drafts. Contact the HN office if you need assistance with a project idea.
For a copy of Humanities Nebraska grant guidelines, contact HN at 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 330, Lincoln, NE 68508, phone 402-474-2131, fax 402-474-4852, or email at info@humanitiesnebraska.org. The entire grant guideline packet is online at: www.humanitiesnebraska.org.