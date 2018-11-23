Students from 16 Nebraska high schools competed Wednesday in the annual District 12 National FFA Organization Leadership Contest at Chadron State College, the site of the competition for 14 years. Representatives of the college welcomed the students and provided an overview of agricultural programs offered at CSC.
First and second place winners of each event qualify for the 91st Nebraska State FFA competition April 3-5, 2019, in Lincoln.
The winners of each contest are as follows:
Laura Albro of Bayard High School won the Creed Speaking contest, and Kailey Klein of Sioux County finished second.
Julie Skavdahl of Sioux County High School won the Natural Resources Speaking Contest. Jocelyn Pohl of Bridgeport High School finished second.
Kara Barnhart of Garden County High School won Cooperative Speaking, and Skylar Edmund of Sioux County High School claimed second.
Harden Hoos of Gordon-Rushville High School won Extemporaneous Speaking, and Paul Gilroy of Alliance High School finished second.
Kathryn Blankenship of Banner County High School won Junior Public Speaking and Cambrea Vogal of Crawford High School finished second.
Grace Skavdahl of Sioux County High School won Public Speaking, and Kenna Rose of Gordon-Rushville High School earned second.
Madison Adam of Alliance High School, won the Employment Skills contest and Jacobi Stumpff of Hemingford High School finished second.
In team competition, the Morrill High School team won first in Conduct of a Chapter Meeting and Garden County High School finished second.
Morrill High School won Senior Parliamentary Procedure, and Scottsbluff High School was second.
Bayard High School won Agricultural Demonstration, and Sioux County High School was second.