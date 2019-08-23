The Chadron School District will save more than $150,000 after approving the refinancing of a performance contract.
The performance contract guaranteed energy savings on upgrades to lighting, weatherization and HVAC systems at the middle school. The savings in energy payments is guaranteed to cover the cost of the contract payments and runs through Oct. 30, 2029. Refinancing would convert the performance contract to a lease purchase one and compress the payment schedule down to seven years, with the bulk of the savings coming from paying off the contract early.
The refinancing of the contract will increase the district’s annual payments to $165,000 but decrease the amount of interest paid and knock three years of payments off the plan.
“This is almost the lowest interest rate over the last 10 years,” said board member Boone Huffman, who has been the strongest proponent of refinancing the contract this summer. “In order to save us $150,000, I think this is the time.”
You have free articles remaining.
“Interest rates are getting low enough to make it appealing,” said Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester. However, she warned that should the district experience any unexpected financial hardships, the refinancing will require the board to make cuts elsewhere in order to keep up with the accelerated payments.
The exact interest rate and terms will be considered at the district’s next regular board meeting.
“I like the fact it will save three years of payments,” said board member Gary Hoffman.