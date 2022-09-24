Dog obedience courses in October

Dawes County Extension will begin offering Hound Dog U courses every Tuesday evening for eight weeks, beginning Oct. 4.
The program provides obedience training, both for the novice and advanced. Cost is $20 per dog, with Novice courses from 7-8 p.m. and advanced from 8-9 p.m. Classes are at the event center of the Dawes County Fairgrounds.
If paying by check, please make it payable to the Dawes County Ag Society.
For more informaiton, contact instructor Roger Eaton at 432-3768, or 432-4040 in evenings.