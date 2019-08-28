The public received its first look at a portion of a new collection at the Dawes County Historical Museum Sunday, during the organization’s third annual Garden Party.
The party, which usually features models wearing period clothing, this year showcased a small fraction of the Clara Erixson doll collection, carried by area youth. Erixson opened Clara’s Attic in Lincoln in 1978, making, repairing and dressing dolls from Germany, China, Korea, Japan and more. The collection, which includes more than 3,000 dolls, features dolls from the 1800s to 1900s, many in their original boxes.
The collection will be housed in a new addition to Carpenter’s Cove, which the museum hopes to complete yet this year.
“The doll collection started in the late 1960s when Clara looked at me and said ‘I would like to have an antique doll,’” Dick Erixson recalled during a groundbreaking ceremony for the building last year. “Then this antique doll got lonesome!”
“And these others came to join her,” added Clara.
The collection includes dolls made of china, porcelain, wood and tin and ones Clara made herself.
After her collection took off, Clara took classes to learn to make dolls, both for herself and others.
“That kind of snowballed until it was a business,” she said, noting that eventually she also taught others to make dolls.
Dick and Clara operated Clara’s Attic on East Avon Street in Lincoln, where she made and restored dolls for individuals, museums and serious collectors. She also designed and sewed the costumes worn by the dolls. Dick was known to help his wife “string” dolls, attaching limbs and heads to the doll’s bodies with strong elastic bands. He often helped wrap dolls for shipment and made plenty of shelves to keep Clara’s collection organized.