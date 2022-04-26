Dolores R. (Hagman) Boldon

OELRICHS - Dolores R. (Hagman) Boldon, age 95, died January 4,2022.

Graveside services will be held May 7, 2022, 2:00 p.m. Hillside Cemetery, Oelrichs, SD.

Dolores was born December 6, 1926 to Ruth E. Phillips and John L. Hagman. The eldest, and only girl, followed by five brothers! Dolores grew up in the community of Oelrichs, SD and the edge of the Pine Ridge Reservation along the White River. During World War II, Dolores obtained a teaching certificate from Chadron Normal when she was 18 yrs. old, which enabled her to teach her youngest brother, Tommy.

Dolores married her wartime pen pal William Roy Boldon on June 12, 1946. To this union six children were born: Cheryl, Sandra, Roy, Clay, Cynthia, and Wayde.

Dolores returned to Chadron State College later in life, receiving her degree in 1978 in Social Work with an endorsement in Early Childhood. One of her proudest accomplishments was the part she played as the First Director of the Children's Daycare at Chadron State College. She loved babies and young children.

In the early 80's Dolores purchased her own home and started her own licensed day care. She cared for many children, some from the time they were babies until they went to school - then you could always count on an after school snack!

Dolores loved to bake - cookies - cinnamon rolls - pie. She could be counted on to donate baked goods for any occasion.

Dolores was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Elks Does, United Methodist Church of Oelrichs, SD, Chadron State Rodeo Club, and the Country Music Panhandle Jamboree. Dolores loved to dance - her favorite was the "Tennessee Waltz".

Survivors include her children: Cheryl White, Sandra McMahan, Roy (Bunny) Boldon, Clay (Vicki) Boldon, Cynthia (Doug) Foster, Wayde (Sandra) Boldon; grandchildren: Tobie (Pat) Copp, Heidi White, Hardin (Mandy) White, William Garth McMahan, Alexsandra McMahan, Breezy (Wyatt) Blome, Zane Boldon, Baxter Boldon, Will Boldon, Sheila Boldon, J.V. (Kitson) Boldon, Elizabeth (Clint) Hamling, Cassandra (Jason) Smith, Brandon Foster, Joshua Foster, Billy Boldon, Samuel (Lexy) Boldon; fourteen great-grandchildren with one on the way! Also, her brother's: Billy (Deloris) Hagman and Tommy (Nena) Hagman; numerous nieces and nephews including: Fred and Jolene Hagman, Scott and Vickie Hagman.

Preceded in death by her parents John and Ruth Hagman, her brothers Jack, Walt, baby Jimmy; son-in-law Jim White, great-grandson Casey Wayne White, niece Jacqueline Lee Hagman.

Memorials may be sent to Hillside Cemetery, PO Box 127, Oelrichs, SD 57763.

