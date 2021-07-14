Domestic assault leads to felony arrest

On July 9 at about 7:19 p.m., Chadron Police officers were called to the intersection of East First Street and Bordeaux Street, for a fight between a man and a woman walking on the railroad tracks. Officers arrived on scene and contacted a male and a female walking eastbound on the railroad. The male and female were both covered in blood. The male had wounds to the head consisting of a large laceration and bite marks. The female, had scrapes on her elbows and legs.
The male and female were interviewed and it was learned that the two of them had been involved in a physical altercation with one another. A search of each person was conducted and while searching the female, a small baggie containing a white substance was located. This substance was later field tested and tested positive for cocaine. The Chadron Fire Department was called to the scene and Chadron Rescue Units transported both subjects to the Chadron Community Hospital.
At the Chadron Community Hospital the male and female each received treatment for their wounds. The investigation continued and it was divulged that during the physical altercation, a railroad spike was used as a weapon and was likely to have caused some of the injuries to the male.
As a result, 29-year-old Samantha Rouillard was placed under arrest for possession of cocaine, a Class IV felony, and second-degree domestic assault, a Class IIIA Felony. Rouillard was transported to the Dawes County Jail after receiving medical treatment where she was held on a 10% of a $25,000 bond.
The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Chadron Fire Department and the Crawford Fire Department.
Earlier in the week, on July 6 at about 10:13 p.m. Chadron Police Officer Seth Orsborn conducted a traffic stop with a White Honda Accord with Wyoming License plates for violation of a stop sign along Highway 20. Upon contact with the driver, Officer Orsborn detected the odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle.
A search of the motor vehicle was conducted and as a result several grams of suspected marijuana and suspected methamphetamine were discovered concealed within the vehicle. The driver, 36-year-old Garret R. Smith of Cheyenne, Wyo., was also found to be driving on a suspended Wyoming driver’s license. Smith was placed under arrest and transported to the Dawes County Jail. He was charged with: possession of methamphetamine, Class IV felony; infractions of possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia; and driving under suspension, Class II misdemeanor
Bond was set at 10% of $10,000.00.