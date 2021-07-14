Domestic assault leads to felony arrest

On July 9 at about 7:19 p.m., Chadron Police officers were called to the intersection of East First Street and Bordeaux Street, for a fight between a man and a woman walking on the railroad tracks. Officers arrived on scene and contacted a male and a female walking eastbound on the railroad. The male and female were both covered in blood. The male had wounds to the head consisting of a large laceration and bite marks. The female, had scrapes on her elbows and legs.

The male and female were interviewed and it was learned that the two of them had been involved in a physical altercation with one another. A search of each person was conducted and while searching the female, a small baggie containing a white substance was located. This substance was later field tested and tested positive for cocaine. The Chadron Fire Department was called to the scene and Chadron Rescue Units transported both subjects to the Chadron Community Hospital.

At the Chadron Community Hospital the male and female each received treatment for their wounds. The investigation continued and it was divulged that during the physical altercation, a railroad spike was used as a weapon and was likely to have caused some of the injuries to the male.