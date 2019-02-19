Two individuals were arrested at the Chadron Public Library last week in connection with a domestic violence investigation.
Chadron Police officers arrested Charles Little of Grand Junction, Colo., and Angela Martell of Chadron, Feb. 14 at the library after a member of the public reported seeing Little at the facility. Little was arrested in connection with a domestic disturbance call the night before, in which he is suspected of domestic assault with a weapon that caused bodily injury, as well as violation of protection order. He was also arrested on warrants issued in Colorado for felony charges of sexual assault, violating his bond conditions, failure to appear and other misdemeanor charges.
Martell was arrested for allegedly providing false information. According to a press release from the CPD, Martell knew that Little was wanted on warrants out of Colorado and provided false information to officers when they responded to the domestic violence call. She allegedly provided false information again Feb. 14 during a follow-up conversation with her.
Both Martell and Little were booked into the Dawes County Jail. Little is being held on suspected terroristic threats, domestic assault, violation of a protection order and criminal mischief, as well as on the two warrants from Colorado. His bond is 10 percent of $100,000. Martell is being held on suspicion of false reporting; her bond is 10 percent of $10,000.