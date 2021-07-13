Don Milligan

FORT COLLINS, Colo. | Don Milligan, 72, passed away at home surrounded by his family on June 9, 2021, following a long battle with cancer.

Don was born Sept. 14, 1948, in Valentine, NE, to Jack and Geraldine J. (Jerri) Milligan. In 1961, he moved to Chadron, NE, with his family, and later graduated from Chadron High School in 1966.

On Dec. 1, 1969, the first birthdate drawn for the Vietnam draft lottery was Don's birthdate, Sept. 14. Upon entering the draft, Don served in the 129th Assault Helicopter Company as a door gunner. He received the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service in connection with military operations against a hostile force.

Don met the love of his life, Susan Kamm, and they were married on Sept. 1, 1973 at the Oval of Colorado State University. Don and Susan settled in Fort Collins and went on to have three children: daughters, Heather and Robin, and son, Casey.

Don earned his degree in business from Chadron State College. His dedication and hard work ethic helped him build, own, and operate Milligan's Masonry for over 30 years.