Dorms could be quarantine rooms

LINCOLN – The Nebraska State Colleges, which includes Chadron State College, has become a part of the statewide COVID-19 response by providing resources to support our rural communities during this challenging time. Chadron State, Peru State and Wayne State Colleges will provide residence hall rooms for individuals who need to quarantine, isolate, or convalesce during the COVID-19 pandemic if called upon by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).
“As a community partner for rural Nebraska and the state as a whole, we believe it is important to offer our colleges’ resources to serve the people of Nebraska during this public health crisis,” said Paul Turman, Chancellor of the Nebraska State College System.
There are no COVID-19 quarantined individuals currently being housed at the Colleges, and there is no immediate need for these rooms. The health and safety of our students, staff, and faculty are very important to us. The residence hall rooms designated for use during the pandemic would be completely separate from any students who remain on campus.
If this plan is implemented, each College will work in cooperation with DHHS and NEMA to take steps to ensure safety measures are in place. The Nebraska State Colleges will continue to be a strong community partner as the entire state works to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unified Command confirmed, on Sunday, four new cases for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County. A male in his 50s and three females, two in their teens and one in her 40s, are all close contacts of a previously positive case.
Last week, Unified Command also confirmed a fifth case in Scotts Bluff County and an additional case in Cheyenne County. As of Monday, the total number of cases in the Panhandle is 38.
The investigation is occurring and all close contacts have been notified. Close contacts have been quarantined and are being actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials. Contacts that are currently showing symptoms are being tested. There are no community exposures to report.
March 2-April 19
Positive: 38
Recovered: 18
•Box Butte County: 1 case
•Cheyenne County: 4 cases
--One case has recovered and is out of isolation
•Kimball County: 10 Cases
--Nine have recovered and are out of isolation
•Morrill County: 1 Case
•Scotts Bluff County: 22 Cases
--Eight have recovered and are out of isolation
