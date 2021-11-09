Dorothy E. Landers

NORTH ANDOVER, MASSACHUSETTS | Dorothy E. (Carnahan) Landers “Dot”, age 90, a resident of North Andover, Massachusetts passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 1, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. James W. Landers with whom she enjoyed 48 years of marriage.

She was born in Crawford, Nebraska on May 10, 1931 and was the daughter of the late John G. and Mabel E. (Miller) Carnahan.

Dot grew up in Orella on the prairies of northwest Nebraska where she attended a one room school house until she attended high school in Crawford, Nebraska. She attended college at Chadron State as well as University of Nebraska, receiving her degree as a medical technologist, a field she worked in for several years before becoming a full time homemaker.

She and her husband moved to the Detroit, Michigan area in the summer of 1953 where they lived and raised their family, living in various suburbs, retiring to Hilton Head, South Carolina in the 90's. Dot lived independently until her death, residing in Hilton Head until late 2019, when she moved to a retirement community in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Dorothy is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth Landers, Ayer, MA and Rebecca Porta (Lawrence), Blountville, TN and her son, James Landers (Jeaneane), Rochester, MI. She is also survived by seven grandchildren Rebecca Jones, Josh Christian, Rees Porta, Nick Porta, Katie Keeler, Emily Landers and Aaron Landers, three step-grandchildren Katelynn Tew, Michael Nixon and Madeline Nixon, and twelve great-grandchildren, in addition to many, many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband James in 2001, and her brothers, Ansel, Kenneth, Jack, Robert, Richard and James.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 4th at 11am at All Saints Episcopal Church 10 Billerica Rd. Chelmsford, MA 01824. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders or the All Saints' Episcopal Church Endowment Fund (address above).

A joyous celebrations of Dorothy's life will be taking place in Rochester, Michigan in the summer of 2022.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Directors Paul A. Hardy, Jr. & Jennifer Hardy. For online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.

