With small class sizes, one point of emphasis at Sioux County High School has traditionally been encouraging capable students to work at a higher grade level. Now in its second year of offering dual credit classes, the district is providing an opportunity for students to get a jump start on their college education.
The district began offering two dual credit classes last year. By the time graduation rolls around this spring, 10 students will have taken advantage of the courses, which will automatically transfer to any college in Nebraska.
“I’ve been making kids do college level work for years,” said Sioux County High School English teacher Dash Rohan. When the school had the opportunity to pursue offering dual credit courses, it seemed like an easy decision.
“I think it’s a good opportunity for kids,” he said.
It took commitment on his part before the district could be approved for the move. The Nebraska Wesleyan Honors Academy approached the school about offering dual credit, and in turn the school’s administration asked Rohan if he’d be interested.
In order for that to happen, however, he had to enroll in a master’s program. He chose Arizona State’s English program, which allowed him to complete the entire degree online and then applied to the Nebraska Wesleyan Honors Academy seeking to have his courses qualify for dual credit. Upper classmen who simultaneously enroll in his English classes and English 1010 or 1020 through the Academy can graduate with college credit.
The courses are comparable to English Composition I and II at most colleges, with the 1020 also incorporating some literature pieces. Rohan had to submit formal syllabi for his classes and have his courses vetted by the academy before approval was granted. More than 150 teachers across the state have courses listed in the academy’s catalog, opening up dual credit opportunities for students throughout Nebraska.
“It’s gone really, really well,” said Superintendent Dr. Brett Gies of the program. The district already had high standards, and it’s apparent that those enrolled in the dual credit courses are truly working at a college level.
Sioux County students who want to earn the dual credit must register online for the college class at a discounted price of $95 per credit hour.
“Which is the cheapest college credit they’re going to get,” Rohan said, adding that there are no additional fees or textbooks to purchase. And while the credits are guaranteed to transfer to Nebraska colleges, out-of-state colleges and universities sometimes also accept the credits. Students must maintain a C average in the classes in order to earn the credit.
“I don’t let just anyone take the college credit,” said Rohan, noting that there is a screening process to ensure that students will be successful at the endeavor. It’s not fair to enroll them in the college course and then have them struggle because though he’s always taught his English classes at a college level, the dual credit requires work above and beyond his normal coursework.
“It’s a requirement that they do something extra,” he said, which generally translates to additional novels to read or added writing assignments.
All of a student’s dual credit work is saved, in case the Nebraska Wesleyan Honors Academy ever wants to audit the district’s program. Three students graduated with college credits last year in the first year of the program, and seven are enrolled this year. Rohan has no doubt that had the district been able to offer dual credits earlier there are many other students who would have done well in the courses and left high school with college credit as well.
“If we’re doing what we should be doing in high school, why not let them leave with credit?” he asked.