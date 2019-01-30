Two proposed projects aimed at improving quality of life offerings in the City of Chadron are under consideration before the council, which is taking steps to find ways for one of the projects to be completed and hoping to gauge public interest in the second.
Initial work on the Downtown Plaza, a gathering space the city is creating at Second and Main streets, was completed with funds from a downtown revitalization grant that also saw businesses update their facades and renovate their second stories.
But the project is far from complete, and the city is seeking citizens to serve on a committee to guide the rest of the design process. Utilities have been added to the space, and several items like trash cans and benches have been purchased. While it’s possible those items could be placed in the space temporarily, there are issues with the grade of the lot that need to be resolved before the city takes any permanent steps, said Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation Director Deb Cottier.
The committee the city hopes to create will have to work on how to resolve that issue, as well as identify ways to beautify the space in the interim until funding is secured to finish the plaza. That includes creating the final design for the space and having professional plans drawn up.
There are funds available to the city from various sources for the project, said City Manager Greg Yanker, but the community must have a complete vision and plans to accomplish it in order to access those funding streams.
Anyone interested in serving on the Downtown Plaza committee is asked to contact City Hall.
The second quality of life matter the council dealt with last week saw council members disagreeing with a staff recommendation in regards to creating an ice skating rink.
While the city’s 2017-18 budget earmarked funds for the project, it was not completed, and the staff has since spent time looking at the feasibility of the idea, Yanker said. After considering several options, the staff recommended against creating an ice skating rink, and does not want to promote existing bodies of water as city-owned possibilities for ice skating.
Briggs Pond is eight feet deep, while the City Dams are up to 35 feet deep, Yanker explained, and promoting them as a place to ice skate would place liability on the city to check the thickness of the ice each day for safety reasons.
“We didn’t feel it would be appropriate to promote these,” Yanker said.
That leave the city with only one option – creating a new space for an ice rink, either with a berm to contain the water or through the use of synthetic ice.
The city’s average winter temperature is 32 degrees, prompting city staff to believe any ice skating facility would need a chiller to maintain ice quality, increasing the cost to the city.
“At this time it isn’t an option to move forward,” Yanker said. “We just don’t feel it is something that can be maintained adequately.”
Parks Superintendent Scott Schremmer voiced his agreement, noting that the city has tried to create a place for ice skating at Memorial Park, at the ball fields and in Wilson Park in previous years. None were successful. And while synthetic ice might be an option, Scottsbluff, which has a similar facility, doesn’t even have time to operate the rink with a park staff and budget triple the size of Chadron. Instead, organizations take care of running it.
With the city’s 12 percent budget reduction last October, fiscal concerns also were cited. Lights at the tennis courts will not be replaced immediately because Schremmer isn’t sure if the $4,000 cost estimate will fit into this year’s budget, he said.
When the city has implemented such drastic cuts, denied wage increases and is not meeting its legal obligations in wage comparability, it’s irresponsible to consider spending funds on a quality of life issue like a skating rink, Yanker said.
Councilman George Klein was the only one who agreed with the staff recommendation outright.
The remaining council members noted that while they don’t want to cause additional work for city staff or have a large impact on the budget over the matter, they would like to see more exploration of the possibilities.
There are few outdoor winter activities for children and families, said Councilman Mark Werner. He and the other three members of the council said before saying no to the project, the city at least needs to determine the public interest and research funding options that will ease the burden on the city budget. Are there fundraising opportunities out there or the possibility of forming partnerships with other organizations in town to construct and operate the rink? Werner questioned.
Councilmember Keith Crofutt, who drives to Rapid City several times a year to ice skate, recognized that the city may not be able to construct an ice rink right away. Still, the city should start building the foundations now by gauging community interest and creating those partnerships in case it becomes a possibility in a few years, he continued.