Downtown shop provides opportunity for crafting

As for the process of turning wool into yarn, Madison explained people can get their wool multiple ways, such as locks in fleece form, after it’s been sheared off the sheep. It comes dirty, she noted, and she washes, rinses and dries it before sorting it by color. For there, she can spin it, straight from the lock, and it doesn’t have to be processed any more.

Other forms of wool might be shorter, requiring carding into roll logs which are then used for spinning. She explained the carding straightens the fibers so they are aligned in the same direction.

For the quilters, she’s got fabric on the bolt and pre-cut for charm packs and fat quarters. She also has some supplies for knitting and pre-made knitted items if people don’t want to knit or sew but want a homemade product.

Madison Quilting and Yarns is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and also 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. She is also open by appointment, and added, “If I’m going to be here, I’m open.” The extended hours on Wednesday, she said, is to allow working folks an opportunity to stop in.