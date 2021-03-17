Drinking green beer? Use a designated driver

While this year’s celebration may look a little different, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America date back to when the country was founded. Stay safe this St. Paddy’s Day by remembering one important piece of advice: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. This means it’s essential that those planning to drink also plan for a sober designated driver beforehand.

To help keep communities safe, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Region 7 consisting of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, and Kansas are spreading the message about the dangers of drunk driving. Even one drink can be one too many.

According to NHTSA, 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019 — one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019. This is why NHTSA wants to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal but also a matter of life and death.