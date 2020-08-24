‘Drive Sober' campaign underway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As schools are back in session and the summer vacation season winds down, Nebraska State Troopers and officers from dozens of other law enforcement agencies throughout Nebraska will participate in the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The runs through Labor Day, Sept. 7, and is part of a nationwide effort to remove impaired drivers from the road.

“Over the last few months, we’ve seen many people return to the road for summer trips. Traffic volume has increased since the early months of the pandemic, but so have issues on the roadways, including traffic fatalities”, said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP). “As we close out the summer driving season, let’s work together to keep Nebraska roads safe.”

The operation will include troopers working overtime to enforce Nebraska’s traffic laws and monitor for impaired driving.

The effort also marks the conclusion of NSP’s “100 Days of Summer” initiative, which runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend every year. Since Memorial Day weekend, troopers have arrested nearly 250 motorists for driving under the influence.