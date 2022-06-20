 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drive thru food pantry tomorrow

RSVP (the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program) in conjunction with the Community Services Program at Northwest Community Action Partnership (NCAP) will sponsor a Drive Thru Mobile Food Pantry with the Food Bank of the Heartland on Tuesday, June 21, at the Dawes County Fairgrounds from 5-7 p.m. The Fairgrounds are located at 2009 East Gordon Avenue in Chadron.

No need to bring boxes -volunteers will load the food in your vehicle. To help ensure equal access, one distribution per car, per trip, please.

Any household in need is welcome to come and get food from the food pantry. Those who need delivery because they lack transportation or are medically vulnerable, call 432-3393.

NCAP serves low income residents by providing food supports, emergency services such as utility bill assistance, rental assistance, mortgage assistance, and other needs in Dawes County. The office is located at 127 W 2nd Street, Chadron. For more information on the mobile food pantry, call 308-474-2180.

Funds provided by NE Cares, Salvation Army, FEMA, CSBG, HUD, United Way & NCFF

