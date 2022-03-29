Driver’s Ed offered this summer

The Nebraska Safety Center will have a Driver’s Education course from June 13-17 in Chadron.

The class is small, limited to no more than 24 students, and focuses on the basics of driving skills, safety, attitudes and behaviors.

The course consists of 20 or more hours of classroom instruction, four hours of driving range activities, and five hours of behind-the-wheel driving instruction. Passing the course results in the waiver of written and driving tests at the Nebraska DMV unless the student is 18 or older. Persons 18 or older will receive a certificate but are required to test at the DMV.

Each student is required by the Nebraska DMV to have a valid permit in order to enroll in this course.

Registrations will be accepted in person, via fax, mail and online. No telephone registrations will be accepted. The registration deadline is two weeks prior to the class start date. All payments, except online), must be sent to the Nebraska Safety Center Office. Checks should be made out to “Nebraska Safety Center at UNK”. The classroom instructor will not accept payment.

Payment plans require a $165 deposit at the time of registration. Payment in full is required two weeks before the class begins. Class results will not be reported to the DMV without full payment.

Classes require a minimum enrollment of eight students and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Classes which do not meet the minimum enrollment are subject to cancellation. Those who have registered will be given the option of switching to another class or getting their payment refunded.

An email confirming enrollment will be sent the business day following the receipt of registration. There is a parent/student meeting it will be held the first hour the first day of class, COVID-19 permitting. If restrictions do not allow, a recorded video of the meeting will be emailed to the parents.

Driving appointments are scheduled with the instructor for outside of classroom times. Students requiring more driving time will be charged $50 per hour. If a student schedules a time to drive and is not present for the lesson, that lesson will be rescheduled and the $50 rescheduling fee will apply.

Please contact the Driver’s Education Program at 308-865-8256 for further questions or go online to unk.edu/dred.

