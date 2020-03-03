Driver takes plea deal in crash death of 6-year-old girl

Dawes County District Court records say Kimberly Eagle Bull, 35, of Box Elder, South Dakota, pleaded no contest to vehicular homicide while driving under the influence, driving under the influence and causing serious injury and to other charges. Prosecutors dropped child abuse charges in return. Her sentencing is set for April 7.

The Nebraska State Patrol has said the crash occurred Sept. 9, 2017, when the minivan Eagle Bull was driving went out of control and rolled on a road north of Chadron. Three adults and three children were taken to hospitals, including two children who were flown to a Denver hospital. The patrol said Christina Roubideaux died there the next day.