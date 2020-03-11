Driver takes plea deal in crash death of girl

Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Jared Dusatko conducted a field sobriety test on Eagle Bull and requested a blood draw while she was in the emergency room undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the crash. During those tests, Dusatko testified Eagle Bull was not under arrest, was not read her Miranda rights nor did Dusatko read the blood draw consent form to her. Under questioning, Dusatko told Jaeger he did not tell Eagle Bull she had the right to refuse the test, or offer to let her sign the consent form.

When Dusatko interviewed Eagle Bull the next day, she waived her Miranda rights, he testified.

The blood test was later ruled illegal, but statements made by Eagle Bull were still allowed into evidence.