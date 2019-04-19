The City of Chadron, in cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), is participating in the 16th Annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for April 27. All unused or expired prescription drugs can be dropped off at the Chadron Police Department, located at 125 Main Street in Chadron, NE between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The following items ARE NOT allowed:
• Needles or other sharps
• Asthma inhalers
• Mercury thermometers
• Iodine-containing medications
• Illicit drugs or substances (including marijuana which is still a schedule 1 drug under federal law), and any prescription medications obtained illegally.