A package of suspected drugs discovered at a Chadron business led to the arrest of two Hay Springs residents.
Jorge Barron, 44, and Shannon Barron, 42, were arrested after a search warrant was served at their home in Hay Springs in the 100 block of North Gibson Street, according to a press release from the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office. The pair are being held at the Sheridan County Jail on suspicion of distribution of controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine, no drug tax stamp, assault on an officer and other charges, the press release said.
The Barrons came to the attention of law enforcement after a clerk at Common Cents in Chadron discovered a package containing what is suspected to be four ounces of methamphetamine on the floor of the store May 31. Officers reviewed video footage of the individuals inside the store at the time the package appeared. Chadron Police, the WING Drug Task Force, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the investigation and arrests.