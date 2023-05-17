Recently Chadron Middle School Counselor Rebecca Dubs was named the 2023 School Mental Health Conference Champion, a title awarded by the Nebraska School Mental Health Conference Steering Committee.

A 2009 graduate of Alliance High School, Dubs attended Chadron State College where she earned her undergraduate and initial Master’s Degree in School Counseling. She’s currently completing her additional Master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from CSC.

As for why she chose counseling as her profession, Dubs said she started her school counseling degree her first year of teaching, as she noticed how much more students needed than informational, academic support.

“Especially at this age,” she said. “I’ve always been really passionate about middle school. My mom’s a middle school teacher as well. It’s what I grew up with. I love this developmental stage for all that it is, and it is a lot. Watching kids grow up from fifth grade and eighth grade and the changes that happen in that amount of time, and seeing kids attempt to executive function showed there was so much more need for social, emotional and behavioral support.”

Dubs further explained executive functioning starts in the prefrontal cortex of the brain as it starts to develop. It includes planning basic organization, time management and the ability to cognitively reflect on the consequences of actions before they happen.

“At middle school we start expecting them to be able to use those skills, but the science shows their brain development is not quite there yet, and they need a lot more support in their executive functioning skills than originally thought.”

Dubs noted scientists are starting to say the prefrontal doesn’t finish developing until people are in their early 30’s, and much of the development depends on environmental factors.

“I think we’re starting to see, in our society, the acceptance of social, emotional, behavioral health and mental health in general as an integral part of who we are. Once that really intertwines itself into our educational system, I think it’s going to make a real impact.”

As for pursuing her second Master’s, Dubs felt like there was much more for her to learn. She took some classes, and it made sense to her to put those classes toward a degree. This summer she’s finishing a clinical internship with Jeanice Caporaso of Village Therapy Resources. With the required credit hours she has left, her focus is drug, alcohol and substance abuse.

“I have a passion for it, because it’s a growing concern in our society that’s affecting kids more than we’ve ever been aware. When kids are around substance abuse they are more likely to abuse substances themselves, and it is impact everyday living for them.”

She added there is not much for intervention in the local area specifically for kids, and she would love to see some growth in that area.

Dubs has no immediate plans to leave school counseling, though when she has completed her degree she’ll continue to work with Caporaso and see a few clients in evenings throughout the week. To allow time for this, she made the hard decision to stop coaching One Act at the high school after seven years. “After some thoughtful discussion and tears, I decided — with the help of my family and my husband — that it time to give that up so I could be another resource for the community and provide that time with therapy services.”

She plans to still help with One Act, and take on around five clients as most of the therapists have full scheduled. It also means some personal growth and experience for Dubs, as working with adult clients goes beyond her comfort zone of counseling children.

While she would like to eventually earn a Ph.D., Dubs said she doesn’t want to leave Chadron as she has a lot of pride being a Cardinal. “It would be really difficult to go after a Ph.D., and not have to leave.”

Dubs has also been integral to the middle school’s Hope Squad, currently finishing its third year. The squad, started by Jennifer Cattnach, has a goal to make sure the school is welcoming and inviting. The students who make up the squad are also tasked with making sure their fellow Cardinals have someone to talk to in confidence if needed.

“We are a positive impact on not just our schools but our community,” Dubs noted. “We are constantly doing community events and supporting mental health awareness in general. I think it means a lot coming from kids. Adults can scream from the mountains that mental health is important, but when you hear it from a kids it just hits different.”

At the start of May, members of the Hope Squad hiked up C Hill to place green solar lights around the prominent letter, in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Dubs was nominated for her award by Chadron Middle School Principal Nick Dressel and Terri Haynes, and will accept the award at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney on June 7. She expressed great appreciation to Dresel for considering her for the award.

“I cannot say how proud I am to be a Cardinal,” Dubs said, “and be part of such a supportive, caring and dedicated school district, and to work for an administrator who supports the mental health program in our schools and prioritizes the mental health of our students.”

Dressel said he is very happy for Dubs. “It’s a well-deserved honor,” he said. “She does so much through the school, especially in terms of the Hope Squad and setting up the events they run throughout the school year. She embodies this award.”

Superintendent Ginger Meyer added, “Mrs. Dubs has an amazing work ethic. She brings so much to this team, especially with relationship building. She is that go to person that helps bring a project together. She is highly regarded in the profession and by everyone at Chadron Public Schools.”