The Dawes County Commissioners approved the issuance of more than $1 million in bonds for improvements to Dunlap Road.
Andy Forney of D.A. Davidson walked the commissioners through the bond steps at last week’s meeting. Bonds will be sold this month, and the county will close on the bond issuance in late July or early August to avoid accumulating interest until the road project is nearly ready to begin.
The county will bond up to $1,140,000 at 2.85% interest for 10 years. Commissioners had previously considered spreading the bond out over 15 years, which would result in a lower annual payment, but would cost taxpayers more than $100,000 in additional interest.
The project to resurface Dunlap Road, which leads to Box Butte Reservoir, is slated to begin Aug. 26, said Commissioner Vic Rivera. It’s projected to be completed in October. Werner Construction was awarded the bid in March with a price tag of $1,071,317. The only other bidder on the project estimated the cost to the county at $1.7 million.
Dawes County approved paying off its elevator bond earlier this year to avoid the need to pay for two bonds simultaneously.