Road construction is about to begin on Dunlap Road in southern Dawes County.
Dawes County Road Superintendent Larry Hankin said the work will begin Aug. 19, weather permitting. The county has approved a full-depth reclamation of the existing asphalt, which will then be replaced with a three-inch asphalt overlay and pavement markings.
Werner Construction received the bid to do the work on the five miles of Dunlap Road from Highway 385 to Table Center Road. One-lane traffic is expected, with the use of flaggers. Motorists should expect delays and are reminded to use caution through the work zone.
The Dawes County Commissioners approved the issuance of more than $1 million in bonds for improvements to Dunlap Road. The county will bond up to $1,140,000 at 2.85% interest for 10 years. Commissioners had previously considered spreading the bond out over 15 years, which would result in a lower annual payment, but would cost taxpayers more than $100,000 in additional interest.
The project is expected to be completed in October.
Dawes County approved paying off its elevator bond earlier this year to avoid the need to pay for two bonds simultaneously.